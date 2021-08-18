Devin Casually Posted A Photo Of Kendall Wearing His Olympic Gold Medal

Kendall Jenner is wearing her love for Devin Booker where the world can see it. On Aug. 17, the model was photographed sporting her beau’s Olympic gold medal around her neck as she lounged on a boat. Jenner and Booker have kept their romance low-key and mostly out of the public eye, but the eye-catching medallion was a gleaming reminder their romance is going strong. Devin Booker's photo of Kendall Jenner wearing his Olympic Medal is relationship goals if I’ve ever seen them.

Jenner and Booker have been enjoying some well-deserved R&R on a lake together, and Booker documented their vacation on Instagram. He shared a memory-filled photo dump to his page, and one of the pics showed Jenner living her best life. She was seen relaxing on the boat and drinking a beer, with his prized medal hanging from her neck. “LAKE BOi,” Booker captioned the pic, which also included images of his dog and the scenery.

Jenner seemed to be enjoying herself, and even reposted the photo on her own Instagram page.

It was the ultimate honor when Booker, a member of the Phoenix Suns, was invited to be part of the 12-member U.S. squad at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. The NBA star and his team went on to finish in first place in the men's basketball tournament, and his girlfriend couldn’t have been more proud. At the time, Jenner showed her support by sharing a screenshot of her television to her Instagram Story and adding a gold medal emoji.

Instagram

Jenner and Booker celebrated their one-year anniversary in June and shared a small insight into their private relationship. Both stars posted tributes to one another on social media, marking one of the only times they’ve been so public about their romance. But despite keeping things low-key, Jenner couldn’t help but take pride in her beau’s Olympic accomplishments. On their romantic boating excursion, Jenner proudly flexed his medal for the world to see.