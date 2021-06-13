Kendall Celebrated 1 Year With Her BF Devin By Sharing Some Romantic Photos

Kendall Jenner celebrated her one-year anniversary with Devin Booker with some adorable Instagrams. The couple paid tribute to their love on Saturday, June 12, with some snaps of previously unseen intimate moments together. Kendall Jenner's one-year anniversary Instagrams with Devin Booker will seriously melt your heart, especially since fans rarely get a look at their love life.

Though Jenner and Booker have been notoriously private about their relationship, they decided to celebrate their one-year anniversary with some PDA-filled photos. Of course, fans are buzzing about the photos they both shared, which give a snapshot of what their year together looked like.

Jenner shared one photo of the lovebirds sitting on a kitchen counter while playing with Booker’s adorable dog. She also shared a photo of them snuggling on a private jet (with Booker completely covered with a blanket). Of course, Booker also shared his own snaps on Instagram, including photos from a trip they took to Sedona, Arizona — one features Jenner in front of a beautiful landscape with the caption “365” (for the 365 days they’ve spent together) while another shows the two of them floating in a lake with the caption “52” (for 52 weeks in a year). Booker’s final IG Story was a picture of an outdoor dining area next to the ocean with the caption “1” (for one year) — and it appears to be the spot they celebrated their big day.

Jenner and Booker have been going super strong in their relationship lately. "This is the happiest Kendall has ever been in a relationship," a source reportedly told People on April 26. "She and Devin started out slowly, but have dated for about a year now." Though Jenner "is very private about their relationship," the source reportedly said, it's "obvious that they have something special going on."

Rumors started swirling about something romantic happening between Jenner and Booker in April 2019 when TMZ photographed the two appearing to make a pit stop during a road trip to Arizona. However, Jenner and Booker didn’t confirm that they were dating until Valentine's Day 2021 when they became Instagram Official. As the pair celebrate their one-year anniversary, it certainly looks like love is in the air.