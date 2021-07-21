Demi Lovato Got Real About How Filming Their First Sex Scene Affected Them

Sex scenes may look hot and steamy onscreen, but most actors have said bedroom scenes are actually very awkward and un-sexy to film. That wasn’t exactly the case for Demi Lovato, though. The former Disney darling revealed they recently shot their first-ever sex scene and got real about how the process was surprisingly empowering. Demi Lovato’s Instagram about their first sex scene detailed how the actor’s initial apprehension actually turned into a “burst of body confidence.”

Lovato shared the intimate story in an Instagram post on Tuesday, July 20. “Had to film a sex scene today. My first one!” Lovato wrote. “I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that.”

The actor, who has been very vocal about body image throughout the years, noted that feeling sexy and confident in this scene was a big step for them. They shared that they used to hide their arms, but felt comfortable enough to film in lingerie for the scene. “It’s important to celebrate the little wins,” Lovato wrote in their IG post. “Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex.”

Although Lovato didn’t mention what show or movie this sex scene will be in, it’s most likely for their upcoming NBC series, Hungry. Lovato was spotted filming Hungry just days before their post about shooting a sex scene, so it’s a pretty safe bet that’s what it was for. The new show will star Lovato as a member of a food issues group who bonds with fellow struggling group members as they help one another through romantic entanglements, career issues, and other aspects of their personal lives. Lovato is also an executive producer on the project. The star has spoken candidly about their personal experiences with disordered eating in the past.

While it sounds like Hungry will delve into some very serious subject matter, Lovato’s post confirms the show will also have some “awkward hilarious sex.” Plus, it’s clear Lovato is thrilled to be showing a whole new, super-confident side of themself through their role in the show. NBC has yet to announced a premiere date for Hungry, which is obviously still filming at the moment, but hopefully fans can expect to check it out later in 2021 or, more likely, early 2022.