8 Collabs I Need On Debut (Taylor's Version)

Buckle up: Rumors around the re-release of Taylor Swift’s debut album, Taylor Swift, have begun. While Swift’s team hasn’t confirmed anything, her fans are anticipating debut (Taylor’s Version) in October, just in time to celebrate the 20-year anniversary of its original release date.

Only time will tell if Swifties are onto something. Until then, I’ve taken it upon myself to manifest the artist collabs I most want to see on the re-recording. Here’s a full breakdown of my wish list — plus, all the reasons why these artists should be featured.

“Tim McGraw” ft. Tim McGraw

Once upon a time, Swifties thought that Harry Styles might be featured in the re-recorded version of “Style.” That did not end up happening, but those dreams of a meta collab — where singer and muse perform together — are still alive and well. And with debut (Taylor’s Version), it might actually happen. “Tim McGraw” featuring Tim McGraw would be the perfect way to open the album. Plus, there’s a precedent here: Swift collabed with McGraw back in 2013 on “Highway Don’t Care.”

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Keith Urban

Speaking of “Highway Don’t Care,” Keith Urban also sang on the track, alongside Swift and McGraw. Swift started off her career opening for Urban, and in 2015, he made a guest appearance on the 1989 World Tour. She also collabed with him on “That’s When,” one of the vault tracks from Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Here’s hoping they reunite again for a debut track.

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Shaboozey

Although they haven’t officially worked together, Shaboozey and Swift do seem to have a friendly relationship. The duo took photos together during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards, and the “Cowgirl” singer is openly a fan. That same night, he told the Associated Press, “I’m a big Swiftie. Love T. Swift. Love Taylor.”

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Ella Langley

Ella Langley is one of the buzziest artists in country right now, and her sound would be a great fit on Taylor Swift (Taylor’s Version). Plus, they might already be in contact. Back in May, Miranda Lambert revealed that she advised Langley to just call Taylor up after the success of “Choosin’ Texas.” Lambert told Billboard, “When Ella calls and is like, ‘What does this mean?’ I’m like, ‘I don’t know. You might need to call Taylor Swift right now. Because this is, like, that kind of big.’”

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Miranda Lambert

Lambert is another name I’d love to see on the tracklist. The duo has never formally collaborated, but they did perform together back in 2015, when Swift brought her out as a special guest on the 1989 World Tour. At the time, they performed a duet of Lambert’s song "Little Red Wagon.” Plus, Lambert made the guest list for Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding in July.

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Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini is a long-time friend of Swift’s. Not only did Ballerini make a surprise appearance on the 1989 world tour, but she also attended the Eras Tour singer’s wedding. Although the duo has not collabed yet, that hasn’t stopped fans from hoping for the two artists to work together. Debut (Taylor’s Version) might be the best chance of that actually happening.

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Brad Paisley

Back when she was an up-and-coming artist, Swift opened for Brad Paisley. To this day, they’re still friends — and Paisley was another country singer at her MSG wedding. Ahead of the festivities, Swift and Kelce gave a “generous gift” to The Store, a Nashville-based nonprofit working to combat food insecurity, which was founded by Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. Maybe just maybe they’ll keep this good energy going with a (Taylor’s Version) collab.

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Darius Rucker

Darius Rucker would be a welcome addition to any Swift album, but especially her original record. The Hootie & the Blowfish singer has always supported Swift, and he even joined her onstage to perform his hit “Alright” in 2011, during her Speak Now Tour stop in South Carolina. He also brought his daughters to the Eras Tour, making sure to call Swift a “legend” in his Instagram post from the concert.