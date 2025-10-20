Twelve years after their wedding, it sounds like Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell have open minds when it comes to their marriage. During an Oct. 20 episode of Armchair Expert, Shepard quipped about the rumor that he and Bell are swingers — and according to him, it could happen “under the right circumstance.”

“There was a tabloid story about Kristen and I that we were swingers. And I don’t think people even remember that we were swingers,” Shepard said to his guest, Jennifer Aniston. She quipped back, “That’s not true?”

“It’s not true. And we could perhaps, under the right circumstance, you know, have a very open dialogue about that, if the right participants presented themselves,” Shepard replied.

This isn’t the first time that Shepard has addressed the gossip. “There was the most exciting tabloid story that we were Hollywood swingers and we hosted swing parties, this was in the tabloids,” Shepard told Drew Barrymore during a September 2024 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. “My favorite part of that happening was we got a lot of texts from other friends of ours saying, ‘How could you not have invited me to the swinger party?’”

Shepard and Bell also talked about this particular rumor on his podcast in August 2023. “There was one that said we hosted orgies or swingers parties,” Shepard said at the time. At the time, Bell said that Shepard himself started the rumor. “It’s because you frequently make key party jokes,” she told Shepard. (Key parties are often associated with the swinger lifestyle.) “We’ll have a dinner party or something, and as we’re sitting down, you’ll say, ‘Everybody leave your keys.’”

Variety/Variety/Getty Images

Shepard’s latest swinger comments came out only days after Bell posted a shoutout to him on Instagram that has received backlash. In honor of their anniversary on Oct. 17, the Nobody Wants This actor shared a photo of her and Shepard hugging with an unusual caption. “Happy 12th wedding anniversary to the man who once said to me: ‘I would never kill you. A lot of men have killed their wives at a certain point. Even though I’m heavily incentivized to kill you, I never would,’” she wrote alongside the picture, prompting a wave of backlash.

After plenty of comments from fans expressing concern about domestic violence jokes, Bell turned off comments on the post, but she left the caption up and unedited.