Dave Portnoy Explains Zach Bryan's Beef With His Dog Miss Peaches

Don’t mess with Dave Portnoy’s dog, Miss Peaches. ICYMI, in Portnoy and Josh Richards’ diss track for Zach Bryan, “Smallest Man,” Portnoy mentioned that the musician “kicked Peaches out of the dressing room” at one of his concerts. During a Nov. 7 episode of the BFFs podcast, he gave more detail about the incident, as his co-host Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia opened up about her breakup with Bryan.

Apparently, Portnoy brought Peaches to a show to meet LaPaglia and her dog, Boston. “I think it was Boston's birthday. You had never met Peaches, so I'm like, ‘Can I bring Peaches? Let's have the dogs meet,” Portnoy recalled in the episode. LaPaglia added, “And of course, I asked Zach. I'm like, ‘Can Miss Peaches come? Is that OK?’ [He said,] ‘Yes.’ Green light. Green light. Green light.”

Portnoy, who previously said he never liked Bryan, also addressed why he went to the show in the first place. “I think Bri knew the entire time [that] I didn’t like Zach, and I think Zach knew. It was kind of obvious, but whatever,” he said. “Big star dating somebody you’re friends with, he's playing a Massachusetts show.”

Portnoy continued, “So we bring the dog. [Bryan’s] got a big dressing room. Boston and Jack are in there. It's a birthday party. I brought little hats, I brought little cakes for the dogs.”

“But during the concert, you go in and out [of the dressing room]. So Peaches is in the dressing room. Peaches is the least maintenance dog — other than she'll try to get into stuff — she's as chill as can be. But it's Peaches, so I'm walking back and forth to make sure she's OK,” Portnoy continued. “I walked in back to check on her, and he's just bringing her to this little band dressing room.”

“He's kind of like, ‘Oh, I hope you don't mind. I'm just moving Peaches.’ What am I going to say? I'm like, ‘OK.’ I have no idea to this day why he wanted to get Peaches out of that locker room,” he added, explaining why the band dressing room wasn’t the best place for her. “The other locker room was actually sort of dangerous for her because there was so much equipment and crap laying around that I needed to watch her.”

Portnoy never got answers for why Bryan moved his dog. “I don't know why he did that but it pissed me off greatly in the moment,” he said. “Maybe because he didn't want me there. He hates me, but Miss Peaches? You kick her out of the locker room?”

LaPaglia added, “I wish I knew this so I could have gotten the answers for you. I'll never be able to talk to that guy again.”