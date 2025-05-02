Dasha Takes Us Behind The Scenes Of Her Iconic Stagecoach Performance

“Welcome to Dashaville,” a bright neon sign lights up while the sound of a car revving its engine plays over the loudspeaker at Stagecoach on Saturday, April 26. Slowly, singer-songwriter Dasha enters the stage to start her 8-song set with a new single, “Give me a Second.”

Dressed in a custom Victoria’s Secret PINK outfit — complete with studded leather chaps with plenty of fringe, booty shorts with a belt buckle emblazoned with a capital “D” the size of Texas, a fitted denim corset with a leather peek-a-boo bra, and a pair of Western-inspired cowboy boots—the country-pop crooner brought the perfect amount of honkey-tonk vibes to the desert. She played some of her top hits, including “Austin (Boots Stop Workin’)” and a cover of Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” commanding the crowd and offering one heck of a show.

“I’ve attended Stagecoach as a fan, so getting to be on the other side of it and bring a high-energy set with my dancers, ropers, and a bunch of new music was seriously a dream come true,” Dasha tells Elite Daily.

Below, the 25-year-old breakout star takes us behind the scenes of her performance, from how she felt the morning of the show to what happened after the curtain metaphorically closed.

Pre-Show Nerves & Epic Chaps

Christina Bryson

I was so happy I got to the festival the day before my set. It gave me time to just hang out, catch up with some of my artist friends, and really soak in the whole desert vibe. I always get a little nervous before hitting the stage. This was such a big moment for me, and I was definitely feeling the nerves when I woke up. Once I got to my trailer, I really put my game face on and tried to take it all in before walking to the Mane Stage.

The biggest thing for me when I’m getting ready is making sure my skin is super hydrated — being out in that desert heat and sun, it’s non-negotiable. I love a hair flip moment during my performances, so I don’t usually pull it back or put a ton of product in it that would weigh it down.

My outfit from PINK is everything — easily one of my favorite looks I’ve ever performed in. It felt bold and totally me. I felt powerful, confident, and a little untouchable while performing. The chaps they made were iconic, and I loved walking around in the look all afternoon after my performance.

I made sure to chill and stay grounded for a bit before my set. I like to take 30 minutes to myself and meditate so I can get my head exactly where it needs to be. Then, right before we hit the stage, I pull my band and dancers together for a big huddle. Before every show, we put our right foot in, I give a mini hype up speech, and we do a chant, “DASHVIILE ON 3, 1,2,3” and we get LOUD.

The Performance: “It’s Gameday”

Honestly, right before I got on stage, I kept saying “It’s gameday” and “Holy sh*t it is happening.” Truly, I've been preparing for this one show for so long, and my creative direction and song choice were intentional, so right before going on stage, I was reminding myself that I'm ready and meant for this. While all my fans are familiar with “Austin,” I enjoy performing other songs like “Not At This Party” to really introduce people to my full body of work and music style.

I cried a few years back watching Lainey Wilson’s set at Stagecoach when I was attending as a fan, and it just felt so real to be on that Mane Stage performing my own music.

Post-Show Tears & Backstage Hangs

After the show, I cried — a lot. My family, best friends, and team were there with open arms. The cool thing about festivals is that all of our dressing rooms and trailers are in a backstage area where we all can hang out. I’d be lying if I said all of your favorite artists weren’t drunk on tequila together that night.

Christina Bryson

Up next, I’m releasing a single called “Oh Anna.” It’s a really special song. It's no secret that this last year of my life has been the most insane. I’m so grateful, but have also been thinking a lot about what it took to get here. My name is Anna Dasha Novotny, and this song is a love letter from Dasha to little Anna, reminding her not to forget herself and stay true to who she is.

I’m also preparing for a lot of touring, some real bucket-list performances, more red carpets, and lots of time in the studio. I’m looking forward to releasing another project this year and letting people get to know me even better.

This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.