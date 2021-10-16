“Raise Your Glass!” in the style of The Warblers, of course. Glee alum Darren Criss is expecting a little bundle of joy. He and his wife, Mia Swier, shared the exciting life update in such an on-brand (not to mention adorable) way. Darren Criss and Mia Swier’s baby announcement on Instagram is probably the cutest thing you’ll see all day, so you won’t want to miss it.

Criss and Swier posted on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 15, to share all the details. The first photo in the post is of the couple posing in front of recording equipment. “We’ve been making music for years.⁣⁣… But this time we made a BEAT,” the caption read, referencing the baby’s heartbeat that can be heard in the video. “⁣⁣The ultimate collab droppin’ Spring 2022,” Criss concluded the announcement. The thread spoke for itself, as the scroll included a photo of the ultrasound with the words “Baby Von Criss” and a video of the couple listening to the baby’s heartbeat in a recording studio. In the last part of the post, you can see Swier reveal her baby bump by strategically moving her cardigan sweater in time with the heartbeat unveiling.

Baby Von Criss will be the first little bundle of joy for Criss and Swier, and it looks like they couldn’t be any happier.

Criss and Swier first met in 2006 and began dating about four years later. After years of dating, the happy couple got engaged in 2018 and officially tied the knot in 2019. Like the couple’s baby announcement, Criss’ engagement Instagram post was just as witty and sweet. Featuring a photo of the pair posing with goofy smiles while standing on one leg, their quirky vibes were hard to beat and showed off the dynamics of their relationship.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“Mia and I have had seven and a half years of fun, wacky, wonderful, CRAZY adventures together,” the actor and singer wrote. “And I’m happy to announce that we’re kicking those adventures up a notch. We’re goin’ for it. To boldly go where neither of us have [sic] gone before. Engage,” the caption concluded.

As Criss and Swier prepare for parenthood, it’s clear the two will make sure the baby’s life is full of music and entertainment. And hopefully, a little bit of that silly sense of humor.