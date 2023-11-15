Get ready for Dancing with the Stars (Taylor’s Version). Earlier in November, ABC announced one of the upcoming episodes of its dancing competition series would have a very special theme: “A Celebration of Taylor Swift.” Swift herself confirmed she’d be watching, and the night will also feature a guest very important to the Eras Tour. Basically, Swifties won’t want to miss this, even if they haven’t been keeping up with DWTS. So here’s how you can watch it, even without a TV.

The Taylor Swift-themed episode will air on Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. If you don’t have a TV, you can also livestream the special on Disney+ at that same time. The ep will be available to stream anytime afterwards on Disney+, in case you can’t tune in for the livestream.

The episode will feature at least six Swift songs, as the remaining contestants show off choreographed routines to the beloved tracks in various dance styles. Ariana Madix, Xochitl Gomez, Alyson Hannigan, Harry Jowsey, Charity Lawson, and Jason Mraz are the six stars who will be competing.

Prior to her special moment, Swift sent a recorded message to DWTS confirming that although she can’t attend the event due to her ongoing Eras Tour, she does plan to watch it.

“I can’t wait to see Dancing with the Stars’ celebration of my eras next week,” Swift said in a video shown during the Nov. 14 episode. “I wish I could be there with you guys but I’m on tour in Brazil, but I will be there in spirit and I’ll be watching.”

There will be an Eras Tour expert on hand to properly critique the dances, though. Mandy Moore, who choreographed Swift’s Eras Tour, will be a guest judge for the episode. Moore has previously been featured as a choreographer on several earlier seasons of DWTS, from 2015 to 2017.

