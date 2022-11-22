Twitter Is Pissed This DWTS Fan-Fave Didn't Win

Moving Dancing With The Stars to Disney+ for the show’s 31st season was a significant milestone in mainstream streaming. For the first time, one of the “Big Three” streamers in the US (Disney+, Netflix, and Amazon) could stream shows live and use it weekly. But the new technology didn’t mean new outcomes. These tweets and memes about Shangela’s Dancing With The Stars loss are a reminder that the voter outcomes still don’t reflect the best dancer.

Warning: Spoilers for the Dancing With The Stars Season 31 finale follow. The decision to move Dancing With The Stars from broadcast on ABC to streaming on Disney+ came after several years of controversial seasons. The show has managed to crown a few LGBTQ+ winners over the years (Adam Rippon in Season 26 comes to mind). However, it wasn’t until the series’ final year on ABC in 2021 that it finally stopped insisting on heteronormative pairs. Moreover, those who don’t slot neatly into gender boxes have not broken through the glass ceiling. Jojo Siwa, who identifies as non-binary, should have won Season 30 on merits but fell short with voters.

Moving the show to Disney+ didn’t change things. Once again, the best dancer, Shangela, who rose to fame on RuPaul’s Drag Race, was booted in fourth place during the Season 31 finals, despite having been spectacular all season. Fans were understandably pissed.

It didn’t help that the elimination came right on the heels of Shangela and her pro-partner Gleb Savchenko’s most iconic performance all season.

If you do that, and the voters send you home, there’s something wrong.

Then there was the actual winner Charli D’Amelio. Now, let’s be clear, no disrespect to her, D’Amelio came out and tore it up week after week. But D’Amelio is also a professional dancer. She spent a decade doing competitive ballroom; she became famous on social media for her dancing videos. Viewers were rightly cranky that a ringer was not only part of the cast but the chosen favorite to win since the season premiere, with no acknowledgment that she had an advantage.

Even with the finale not turning out well, fans were still choked up over how far Shangela got and how much respect she’d gained.

Even though she didn’t take home the mirror ball trophy, Shangela came on the show prepared to make history. On that metric, she won, hands down.

Ever the queen, Shangela went on Good Morning America the day after the finale, thanked everyone for voting, and talked about how this was a love letter to the LGBTQ+ community.

All episodes of Dancing With the Stars Season 31 are streaming on Disney+.