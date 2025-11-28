Spoiler warning: This post contains spoilers for Maxton Hall Season 2. Things seem to be looking rough for star-crossed lovers James Beaufort (Damian Hardung) and Ruby Bell (Harriet Herbig-Matten). The dramatic Season 2 finale of Maxton Hall on Nov. 28 saw Ruby’s dreams of going to Oxford vanish after she was suspended from Maxton Hall Boarding School.

Herbig-Matten tells Elite Daily she knew it was going to be a tough day on set filming those final scenes. “I love crying, and it was a whole day of emotions,” she says, but this isn’t the end of Ruby and James’ story. In June, Maxton Hall — The World Between Us was renewed for a third season.

I’m really looking forward to the kiss in Oxford, which is described in the third book.

The Prime Video series is based on a book trilogy by Mona Kasten, and even though there have been some changes from the source material, the TV show has remained a very accurate adaptation. Herbig-Matten hasn’t read the final book just yet, but Hardung says he finished them all and there is a moment in particular he can’t wait to see play out on-screen.

“I’m really looking forward to the kiss in Oxford, which is described in the third book,” he says. That moment between Ruby and James is something both actors anticipate seeing in future fan edits on TikTok once Season 3 premieres — which is rumored to be soon. According to fan accounts, the third installment in the Maxton Hall series has already wrapped filming, but Herbig-Matten and Hardung can’t comment on those rumors.

What Hardung can say about Season 3 is that the story of Ruby and James will “beautifully wrap” up like it does in the books, fueling the widespread speculation that this will be the final season. In fact, the 27-year-old actor says he’s not interested in returning for a fourth season if the opportunity presents itself. “It’s a whole trilogy, right? The story arc is really made up for those three books,” he says. “Adding anything to that would destroy the story itself, so we want to stay true to the story and do justice to the books. Three seasons is the right way to do that.”

Damian & Harriet Want To See A Kieran Spinoff

The actors may not be interested in another Ruby and James season, but Hardung and Herbig-Matten believe there are other stories to tell in the Maxton Hall universe. One character Hardung is interested in seeing more of is Kieran Rutherford (Frederic Balonier). He says, “Kieran doesn’t graduate. He’s one grade below, so you could still keep up with Maxton Hall by focusing on a new grade, and Kieran being the new James Beaufort.” With a fresh glow-up, Kieran could lead a spinoff series with all-new friends, Hardung believes.

Herbig-Matten’s pitch is for a Maxton Hall series from the perspective of Elaine Ellington (Eli Riccardi). Similar to how Wicked gave the Wicked Witch a chance to tell her side of the story, there could be a opportunity for Ruby’s antagonist to redeem herself with a spinoff. This would also allow audiences to see more of Alistair Ellington (Justus Riesner), whom Herbig-Matten also loves a lot.

What’s Next For Damian & Harriet

If Season 3 really is the final Maxton Hall chapter for Herbig-Matten and Hardung, fans will be eager to see what these two German actors do next. Herbig-Matten says she wants to “play as many different characters as possible.” She says, “I just want to play in different genres. I’m not really a big planner in my life, so I want to do what feels right in the moment.”

Hardung also says he’s not really thinking about the future right now. “I’m trying to be grateful for the experiences that we've had, being really proud of the work we did, what we’ve done, and enjoying that.” With the success of Season 2, there’s a lot for Hardung to celebrate at the moment.