Here's Everything To Know About Amazon's Daisy Jones And The Six Adaptation

In March 2019, Reese Witherspoon selected a novel about a fictional ‘70s rock band for her mega-popular book club, and it became a sensation. Even before Daisy Jones and the Six was published, Amazon Studios and Witherspoon’s production company, Hello Sunshine, saw its potential and bought the rights for a 12-episode limited series. Soon, it will enter into the canon of Witherspoon-scouted and -produced favorites like Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. As the book, which reads like a documentary transcript, gets turned into a live-action rock series, here’s everything you need to know about the cast, predicted release date, and trailer.

Daisy Jones and the Six author Taylor Jenkins Reid took an intimate approach to writing about music — she even penned full song lyrics from the perspectives of both main characters, Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne for her novel. The book follows these two characters — Daisy, an independent artist, and Billy, frontman of the major rock band, The Six. Of course, wild partying, intense love, and crushing heartbreak ensues.

If readers thought the love and loss between Daisy and Billy sounded similar to the tumultuous story of Fleetwood Mac’s singer, Stevie Nicks, and guitarist, Lindsey Buckingham, they weren’t wrong. In a blog post for Hello Sunshine, Reid wrote, “when I decided I wanted to write a book about rock ‘n’ roll, I kept coming back to that moment when Lindsey watched Stevie sing ‘Landslide.’ How it looked so much like two people in love.”

Bringing the essence of Daisy and Billy’s love to life with such iconic real-life and fictional inspiration is no small feat, and now it’s almost time to see it go from page to screen.

Daisy Jones and the Six Cast

For Daisy, casting directors turned to an actor with rock in her veins. Riley Keough, who plays the mysterious, talented singer, is the real-life granddaughter of Elvis Presley and stepdaughter of Michael Jackson. She’s also already played a ‘70s rocker before, alongside Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning in her first movie, The Runaways. You may also recognize her as “farm girl” Laurie Lake from Season 3 of Riverdale or as the shrill, manipulative Stefani in A24’s Zola.

Opposite Daisy is Billy, played by Sam Clalfin, best known for *that* sugar cube moment in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and his swoon-worthy performance in Me Before You. The rest of the cast is filled out with young, promising talent, and some familiar faces too — Suki Waterhouse, an actual famous musician, plays keyboardist Karen Sirko; Sebastian Chacon of Pose fame plays the calm drummer, Warren Rhodes; and prolific actor Timothy Olyphant plays the band’s manager, Rod. Tom Wright, Camilla Morrone, Will Harrison, Nabiyah Be, and Josh Whitehouse round out the cast as a producer, other band members, and additional love interests.

Daisy Jones and the Six Predicted Release Date

Like with many recent series, Hollywood shutdowns forced the cast and crew of Daisy Jones and the Six to postpone filming for over a year. In September 2021, though, Keough announced the series had finally started filming in Los Angeles, the perfect backdrop for this glamorous and gritty story. In December, the cast took to social media to confirm the first block of filming had finished. Per Chacon’s fun Instagram post of the cast partying in the French Quarter, they were likely shooting in New Orleans as of late March. Based on all this, it sounds like the series could be ready around the end of 2022.

Daisy Jones and the Six Trailer

There is no trailer for Daisy Jones and the Six yet, but patient fans should expect to see one shortly after filming wraps. For now, you can keep up with behind-the-scenes pics and mini vlogs on the stars’ Instagrams and check back here for updates.