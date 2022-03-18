Clayton's Response To That Viral Pic Of Susie Choking Him Is... A Lot

It seems Clayton Echard and Susie Evans got their happy ending after all. Following the dramatic Season 26 finale of The Bachelor, which ended with Evans rejecting Echard’s final rose, the pair revealed during the reunion special that they’ve since reconnected and have been dating for the past four months. On March 16, Evans gave fans a glimpse into her relationship with Echard by sharing a TikTok compilation of intimate moments from their daily life. And by intimate, I mean intimate: One moment featured Evans choking Echard in bed, and following fans’ uproar over the choking photo, Clayton responded with a sassy tweet.

The compilation featured cute moments of the couple dancing in the kitchen, eating pizza together, and giving each other sweet kisses, but what fans couldn’t stop talking about was Evans choking Echard. “Clayton choking😂😂😂😂,” one fan wrote, obviously finding the moment hilarious.

But it didn’t stop there. After a Bachelor fan account known as @TheBachBabes reposted a screenshot of the moment on Twitter along with the caption, “Ya I’ll never be able to unsee this,” Echard poked fun at fans’ reaction — and also called out earlier criticism of him being named the Bachelor in the first place. He tweeted: “‘wE LitErAlLy kNoW nOtHinG AboUt tHiS gUy’…well now you do.”

ICYMI, there was a huge negative reaction when Clayton was named Bachelor, largely because fans didn’t really connect with him when he was a contestant on Michelle Young’s Bachelorette season. Now, though, fans may know more about Clayton than they ever would have asked to.

Evans is also participating in the lighthearded oversharing. She replied to Clayton’s tweet with, “I hope you’re ready to tap out when I bring you to the mats this week!!!”

The couple has clearly come a long way since their time on The Bachelor. During the March 14 episode, Evans rejected Echard’s final rose after she admitted feeling uncomfortable that Echard slept with two of the other contests on the show. The pair went their separate ways, but during the “After the Final Rose” special on March 15, Evans and Echard revealed they were able to patch things up after filming ended. They’ve now been dating for four months. In a March 15 interview with People, Echard told the publication, “In a weird, twisted way it did work out because I ended up with Susie. And I'm happier than I've ever been.”