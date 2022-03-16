The Engagement Ring Clayton Picked Out For Susie Is Legit Stunning

Clayton Echard didn’t wind up proposing to Susie Evans during the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor, but he did select a ridiculously gorgeous engagement ring for her, just in case. During the March 15 episode, viewers got a brief peek at the rock the former football player picked out with the wedding videographer in mind. Spoiler alert: It was designed by Neil Lane.

The platinum ring features a pear-shaped center stone nestled between two smaller pear-shaped diamonds. It sits on a band studded with 62 round-cut diamonds and weighs in at a hefty three carats. As the jewelry designer told People, the ring is “risky, different and unique ⁠— just like their connection.”

The design isn’t just pretty. It also contains a nod to Echard and Evans’ love. "Clayton immediately saw the symbolism of the two smaller pear shaped diamonds representing them as individuals and the larger pear shaped diamond as a unified couple," Lane told People. “He wanted something that left an impact, as this relationship had done for him.” (Side note: Was anyone else worried that a man who had fallen in love with three women picked out a three-stone ring?)

You can see photos of the actual ring here, and a few similar options below, including one that costs less than a tank of gas — you’re welcome.

Despite the unconventional situation (he had just sent home contestants Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey and wasn’t sure if Evans was open to rekindling their relationship), Lane said the Bachelor’s “enthusiasm and excitement was contagious.” He added, ‘“Clayton knew he was madly in love and was willing to risk it all for Susie.”

Of course, as viewers saw, Evans opted to leave the show as a single woman. Echard became the first Bachelor in the show’s history to be rejected by his frontrunner. But in a shocking series of events, they reunited shortly after filming wrapped and appeared at “After the Final Rose” as a happy couple.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

In a March 16 interview, the lovebirds told People they’re taking their relationship one step at a time and aren’t ready for an engagement yet.

But when they are, I know where they can find the perfect ring.