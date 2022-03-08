7 Theories About How Clayton's Bachelor Season Will End

It’s been a long journey to get here, but Bachelor Nation has finally reached the end of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Host Jesse Palmer called this upcoming finale “the most dramatic ever,” which we’ve definitely heard about basically every Bachelor franchise finale in the past. But this time around, Jesse also said that he honestly has no idea how Clayton’s journey will end. That comment has Bachelor Nation speculating, with lots of theories about how Clayton’s Bachelor season will end.

It’s pretty notable that Jesse is saying he has no idea how Clayton’s season will end, since Jesse was there for the filming of the finale. That means whatever went down when they filmed in Iceland was not the clear end of Clayton’s story. We’ve seen plenty of unconventional Bachelor franchise finales before — like Hannah Brown's very short engagement to Jed Wyatt (who secretly had another girlfriend), or Matt James’ controversial ending with Rachael Kirkconnell. But all those finales at least seemed to be tied up during the final rose ceremony, even if some more drama happened afterward. According to all the teasers, things don't go smoothly in Iceland, so here are seven theories about what happens during Clayton’s dramatic Bachelor finale.

01 Clayton’s Final Three All Reject Him ABC/Craig Sjodin Fans have seen it countless times in the finale teasers: Clayton reveals that he’s been intimate with more than one woman and that he’s in love with each of the final three. Maybe they unionize and decide to all walk away.

02 The Final Rose Gets Rejected Clayton already made history when the very first rose he handed out was rejected. That moment could have been some sad foreshadowing for another major rejection at the final rose ceremony.

03 Clayton Doesn’t Make A Decision If Clayton really is in love with three women, it’s understandable that he might have a hard time choosing between them. He could just give up on making a decision altogether and decide to leave this season alone.

04 He Ends Up In A Relationship, But Not Engaged ABC/Craig Sjodin This isn’t the wildest finale, since fans have seen this happen before, but it’s still outside the norms for the Bachelor franchise. Plus, viewers know how much Clayton wants to be married and be a dad, so he would probably be disappointed about not getting engaged.

05 Clayton Changes His Mind After the Final Rose Ceremony There’s always a chance things went according to plan in Iceland, but Clayton had a change of heart after the fact.

06 The Winner Changes Her Mind After the Final Rose Ceremony Viewers have seen this ending before with Peter Weber and Hannah Ann Sluss when they ended their engagement due to Peter’s lingering feelings for Madison Prewett. A similar ending could be in store for Clayton if his final rose recipient gets upset about Clayton’s love for the other women and decides to return her ring.

07 Clayton Is Already Married To His Final Rose Recipient This one is a little out of left field, but, hey, they keep saying this is the most dramatic finale ever, right? Clayton and the winner could have decided they didn’t want to wait to tie the knot and eloped in Iceland right after their engagement. It might be unlikely, but it sure would be dramatic.

The two-part Season 26 finale of The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.