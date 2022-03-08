7 Theories About How Clayton's Bachelor Season Will End

It’s been a long journey to get here, but Bachelor Nation has finally reached the end of Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. Host Jesse Palmer called this upcoming finale “the most dramatic ever,” which we’ve definitely heard about basically every Bachelor franchise finale in the past. But this time around, Jesse also said that he honestly has no idea how Clayton’s journey will end. That comment has Bachelor Nation speculating, with lots of theories about how Clayton’s Bachelor season will end.
It’s pretty notable that Jesse is saying he has no idea how Clayton’s season will end, since Jesse was there for the filming of the finale. That means whatever went down when they filmed in Iceland was not the clear end of Clayton’s story. We’ve seen plenty of unconventional Bachelor franchise finales before — like Hannah Brown's very short engagement to Jed Wyatt (who secretly had another girlfriend), or Matt James’ controversial ending with Rachael Kirkconnell. But all those finales at least seemed to be tied up during the final rose ceremony, even if some more drama happened afterward. According to all the teasers, things don't go smoothly in Iceland, so here are seven theories about what happens during Clayton’s dramatic Bachelor finale.
The two-part Season 26 finale of The Bachelor airs Monday and Tuesday, March 14 and 15, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.