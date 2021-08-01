Clare Opened Up About Removing Her Breast Implants Following Surgery

Clare Crawley is getting real about her recent breast implant removal surgery. In early July 2021, the Bachelorette alum announced plans to remove her implants after experiencing rashes and an elevated white blood count. “As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more,” she said in a video at a time. And in a July 31 Instagram post, she was all smiles as she opened up about the whole process.

“Surgery is officially done + I am on the road to healing! I am so thankful first and foremost to [my doctors] for making me so incredibly comfortable throughout this whole process! It wasn’t an easy decision, but they truly are the most compassionate team who truly want to help women like me heal from BII (Breast Implant Illness),” she wrote.

Crawley went on to also thank her family and friends for their “overwhelming support,” adding, “Having you all give me a boost when my brain has slipped into moments of doubt truly lifted me up.” Her Instagram pic shows her smiling alongside a big bouquet of flowers in the hospital, with fiancé Dale Moss tagged. Looks like this Bachelorette couple is still going strong!

Crawley ended her post with a powerful moment about self-love. “I will continue to pass It on to anyone else who needs to hear this...our body shape does not define us or make us any less lovable or worthy,” she said. “We are perfectly made just the way we are!”

Over the past few days, the 40-year-old has also been transparent about what exactly her healing process entails on her Instagram Stories. On July 31, she shared a video of herself posing with an ace wrap and surgical drains attached to her sports bra.

“Day 2: I still feel amazing. No pain meds,” Crawley wrote. “And the best thing so far...no itchy rashes anymore! I had them for 5 years off and on...my skin feels incredible! 😭 #herefortherightreasons.”

Here’s hoping she continues to recover well, and her openness continues to encourage others to do what’s best for themselves and their bodies!