Fans have suspected for a while now that the two are back together, but Dale Moss’ first Instagram with Clare Crawley since they called off their engagement may *finally* confirm it. On May 29, the model shared a pic of himself and Crawley posing together with the caption, “This makes me happy.” A day later, Crawley shared a photo of Moss from the waist down as he lounged on the couch with her pup. “The boys 💙,” she captioned the snapshot. Sooo... these two are def back together, right?

This is the first time since January that the Bachelorette stars have appeared on each other’s grids, though they have made appearances in each other’s IG Stories. In April, nearly two months after they first sparked reconciliation rumors, Moss posted his first pic with Crawley in months to his Stories with the caption, “Selfie skills on 💯.” Since then, the couple has reportedly been spotted together on several occasions, and while there’s little doubt that the two are back together, one question remains: Are they still engaged?

In the May 29 photo Moss posted, Crawley is clearly rocking a giant rock on her finger, but as you may recall, she also bought a diamond ring for herself a while ago. And though it def looks more like her Neil Lane than her own diamond band in the pic, Moss has played it coy when asked where he and Crawley currently stand.

Back in April, Moss opened up about his current status with Crawley during an appearance on the Hollywood Raw Podcast. “We are definitely taking time and spending time together,” Moss said when asked what the future held for the pair. “Clare and I, we’re in a good place. When the time is right, we will definitely talk about all those things. For right now, we’re just focused on one another. We’re keeping things private, and that's working for us. In time, we’ll speak about that together.”

Later on in the interview, when asked about their engagement status, Moss simply said: “I’ll say this: Clare and I are in a good place. Focused on one another and leave it at that.” C’mon, Dale. I need deets!

It may be a while before fans find out their engagement status, but for now, I’m happy just to know Moss and Crawley are happy.