Ciara has had an eventful few weeks. The singer-songwriter just came from Coachella, where she performed a mashup of her song “Goodies” during Megan Thee Stallion’s set, which also featured R&B and rap legends Victoria Monet and Queen Latifah. Days later, Ciara is still riding the high. “I have to shout out Meg for being so good. The energy of the fans was insane,” she tells Elite Daily. “For her to have me join her on her special night, and also do the original choreography from ‘Goodies,’ was super sweet and made me feel proud.”

We’re talking at the Uber x Delta partnership launch event in Atlanta on April 24, where Ciara is supporting another woman in music: Doechii, the night’s headliner. “We met when she was on the road with Doja Cat [in 2023], and I was telling her how amazing her show was then,” Ciara says. “I told her tonight that I'm so proud of her and all she's accomplished.” Did she give Doechii any advice? “She doesn't need it. I think she knows what she's doing.”

That’s high praise coming from the “Level Up” singer, who is preparing to release her eighth album, CiCi, on July 11, an extension of her 2023 EP of the same name. “That's my nickname my fans have called me since Day 1,” she says. “It's super endearing — me and my fans have such a special connection. This album is really about saying thank you for their love and support over the years.”

Derek White/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

To promote it, she came up with a social media dance challenge for the lead single “Ecstasy,” which involves balancing on the back of a folding chair to give the illusion of levitating. Monet, Megan Thee Stallion, and Cara Delevigne have all successfully given it a shot, along with thousands of fans. “I just responded to a girl who found a way to get on the back of her wheelchair,” Ciara says. “Someone was in the grocery store in a grocery cart. To see everyone pulling out their foldable chairs and being a part of this moment with me and my song, it's pretty cool.”

For fans holding out for a tour announcement, good news: She’s hoping for one, too. “I'm manifesting the CiCi album to be a success, I’m manifesting a tour coming sooner than later, and I'm manifesting Cinco to come at the perfect time,” she says. (Cinco is her running joke with husband Russell Wilson about his campaign for Baby No. 5.)

“It's been 21 years since my first album came out, and I’m super excited to be living my dream and doing it with my fans' blessing.”