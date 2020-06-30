It's easy to get cynical about celebrity romances because so many of these couples seem to make up and break up. But every once in a while, a celebrity couple comes along that's so rock solid and full of love that you can't help but feel like a little bit of your belief's renewed. Case in point: Ciara and Russell Wilson. Just take a quick look at Ciara and Russell Wilson's relationship timeline and you'll know why. Unlike so many other celebrity couples who go through ups and downs, breakups and makeups, these two knew right from the start that they were meant to be, and it's been smooth sailing ever since. The 34-year-old singer and 31-year-old Seattle Seahawks player's love story is the definition of couple's goals. Starting at what was essentially love at first sight, up through their marriage and creating a family together (the couple share a daughter, are parents to Ciara's 5-year-old son with ex Future, and have a third baby on the way), here's how their epic love story played out.

March 2015: Ciara and Wilson meet.

After much speculation, the couple finally shared the true story of how they met on Instagram, and it was pretty much fate. They were both attending a University of Wisconsin basketball game when they crossed paths. They chatted a bit and Wilson asked Ciara out to dinner. He already had plans and wanted to meet up with her after, but Ciara said that was too late, so Wilson rescheduled his dinner in order to see Ciara first. Their first date went so well he ended up forgetting his other plans altogether. "I completely forgot about the 10:30 p.m. dinner," he said in the video. "Next thing I knew, it was 12:00 a.m., 12:30 a.m., and I was sold on you."

April 2015: The couple makes their first public appearance.

As far as making a debut as a couple, it can’t get any more epic than showing up together at the White House. They posed for photos together before heading in to join President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, along with guests including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

March 2016: Ciara and Wilson get engaged.

It didn’t take long for the couple to take their relationship to the next level. A year after they started dating, Wilson popped the question on a private beach in Seychelles. Wilson let fans know the amazing news on Instagram, writing, "She said Yes!!! Since Day 1 I knew you were the one. No Greater feeling."

July 2016: Ciara and Wilson get hitched.

Not a couple to take things slowly, Ciara and Wilson walked down the aisle just four months later in a stunning ceremony at the Peckforton Castle in Liverpool, England. Ciara wore a custom Roberto Cavalli gown (because what else would you expect but total chicness?) and Wilson looked dapper in a tux.

Oct. 25, 2016: Baby on board.

Ciara shared a big announcement with fans on her 31st birthday — that she and her husband were expecting their first child together. "On this special Birthday I received an abundance of love from friends and family," she wrote on Instagram. "And I'm excited to Finally share one of the Greatest Gifts of All that God could give... 👶🏽🍼💃🏽☺️❤️.”

April 2017: Sienna Princess Wilson is born.

Ciara and Russell welcomed their baby girl, Sienna Princess Wilson, on April 28, 2017. And always happy to share their joy with their fans, Ciara posted the news on Instagram, writing, "Dear Sienna Princess Wilson, No matter how big the wave, we will always be your calm in the storm. We Love You. Love, Mommy & Daddy."

July 2018: A belated honeymoon.

After two years of marriage, Wilson and Ciara finally took their dream honeymoon in South Africa where the couple had the opportunity to walk with elephants.

January 2020: Their family grows again.

As if the couple didn’t already have it all, while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, they took to Instagram again to share some more exciting news that they were expecting again. They both shared an Instagram post featuring Ciara and her baby bump with the caption: “Number 3.”

April 2020: The gender reveal.

Because we can’t ever get enough of this beautiful family, the whole gang got together to share another special moment. The gender reveal of baby number three and it's… wait for it... a boy!

While this latest development brings us to the present (although a birth announcement can't be too far off!), there's no doubt that these two have found their soulmate, and that their love is everything.