In a heartfelt Instagram post, Chrissy Teigen gave an honest, thoughtful update on her sobriety journey, “hiccups” and all. “Today is my 50 day sobriety streak! It should be nearly a year, but I had a few (wine) hiccups in the road. This is my longest streak yet!” Teigen wrote on Sunday, Sept. 5. She paired the statement with a playful video of her two children, Luna and Miles, crawling and climbing on top of her.

“I still dunno if I’ll never drink again but I do know it no longer serves me in ANY way,” Teigen continued. “I don’t get more fun, I don’t dance, I don’t get relaxed. I get sick, fall asleep and wake up sick, having missed what was probably a fun night.”

In a December 2020 Instagram Story, Teigen first opened up about her decision to get sober. She explained that her friend, Holly Whitaker, gifted her a copy of her book on sobriety, which led Teigen to realize she was “done with making an ass of myself in front of people,” “tired of day drinking and feeling like sh*t at 6,” and sick of being unable to sleep.

She’s shared periodic updates on her journey ever since, and expressed excitement about attending events like Joe Biden’s inauguration and this August’s UNICEF gala in Capri sans alcohol. “Honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at,” she wrote in an August Instagram post after the UNICEF gala. “That paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy,” she said. “We had so much fun. I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!”

Teigen isn’t the only celebrity who’s opened up about cutting back on (or fully ditching) alcohol. Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn commented on her post with a note of congratulations, adding, “Honestly I don’t really drink much anymore. It doesn’t make me feel as focused, and love the way I feel sober.” Miley Cyrus has also spoken candidly about her sobriety and relapses, and Blake Lively and Jennifer Hudson are two other stars who proudly say they never drink.

Teigen closed out her update with a succinct summary of her thoughts on alcohol, and honestly, her words say it all. “I had my fun with it,” she wrote, “and appreciate anyone that can enjoy it responsibly!!!!”