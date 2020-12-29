Many celebrities have become beacons of hope and inspiration during a year fraught with hardship for so many around the world, and Chrissy Teigen's Instagram comment about being 1 month sober showed that despite all she's endured in 2020, she's still full of strength and light. The star is beginning to heal after her experiences during the winter months, and fans are so happy for her. As always, she continues to be candid about her progress on social media.

Teigen lost her newborn son Jack this year and penned an Oct. 27 essay about the toll his death took on her and her family. The lasting impact of the loss continued to ravage her mental health over the past several months, and on Nov. 27 she shared an update on the hardships she's endured as a result. "When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b*tches of a couple months," she wrote on Instagram. The post was excruciatingly honest, but her followers reached out with their support in droves. Now, Teigen has shared another update on her journey to healing and recovering from the pain of the past year.

On Dec. 29, Teigen shared a joyful video of herself dancing on vacation in the Caribbean with her family, sparking loving comments from her fans. In reply to one fan's comment, she opened up about her journey throughout December to sobriety. "I need whatever drugs you're on," a follower wrote in jest under her post, but Teigen responded sincerely to the comment.

"4 weeks sober," Teigen wrote, attaching praying hands and pink heart emojis to her response. The development has fans congratulating her, praising the star for her resilience and strength amid all of the darkness that has surrounded her life over the past several months.

She alluded to feeling alleviated of some of the pain and stress in her previous Nov. 27 Instagram post about her experiences, writing, "I think it’s happening." The conclusion to the otherwise extremely painful Instagram post was a bright spot for many fans praying for her recovery and overall well-being. With the latest video of her dancing, it's looking like Teigen is truly starting to feel better, and there's no doubt the internet is a happier place with her smile and joy on it.