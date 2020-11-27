The holiday season often provides us with time for reflection with family, but it's not always easy, and Chrissy Teigen’s Instagram about the toll of pregnancy loss proves just that. The model posted a heartfelt statement on Nov. 27 to social media, reflecting back on the challenges she's endured after the loss of her son Jack back in September. Although she's already been very open online about the toll this loss took on her and husband John Legend, having penned an essay on the topic on Oct. 27, Teigen is still reeling and keeping things transparent for her supporters.

"When I’m old and grey, I will look back on the last two months as being brutal, exhausting, sad, physically challenging, mentally painful b*tches of a couple months," Teigen began the caption of her Instagram post, which included a photo of her wrapped up in a fuzzy black ensemble and covering her face. "But I refuse to not find humor in both the rage-fits and the outfits." The outfit and quip about it are small spots of sunshine in the otherwise serious post, as Teigen perfectly captured the non-linear process of grieving. "I can make it up my stairs only stopping once or twice instead of every other, and can get out of the bathtub all by myself as long as I have the promise [John] will dry me off," she wrote of her progress and health.

Fans of Teigen have been incredibly supportive of her during the past few months. Legend previously told an interviewer on Nov. 10 that the support was cathartic for the couple in a sense, and that "it's been encouraging to be getting so much love and support from so many people who have experienced similar things."

The loss is still fresh, and in remembrance of Jack, Teigen shared on Nov. 1 that she got a tattoo of his name on her wrist. While the full caption of Teigen's most recent post is definitely a tough read, there is some hope near the end for fans to latch onto. "I think it’s happening," she concluded the post with a heart emoji, implying that she's processing her grief and starting to cope at the very least.