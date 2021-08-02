Chrissy Opened Up About What It Was Like Taking Her First Sober Vacation

Chrissy Teigen enjoyed her glamorous vacation to Italy sans alcohol. Teigen first announced she was kicking alcohol to the curb in December 2020 in hopes of feeling better on a day-to-day basis. She gave fans an update on sober life after attending the United Nations Children's Emergency Fund gala in Capri, Italy. While in Italy, she and John Legend also had lots of fun, but they didn’t need alcohol to do so. Chrissy Teigen's Instagram about vacationing sober was a success story.

Teigen posted her update on Aug 1 alongside a photo of herself in a feathered gown. As she explained in her caption, her whirlwind trip was full of lavish dinners and adventures, and she was so happy to be back adventuring with her hubby.

"car plane car lunch lunch car plane another plane another car boat lunch dinner dinner dinner another car another boat plane another plane car HOME!!” she wrote. “We haven't done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again!"

For Teigen, the best part of the trip was taking it all in under a new lens. She admitted the experiences were new for her as she would have typically been drinking during them.

"But really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway," she added. "I hate the word sober by the way, it's so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at.”

Teigen went on to say she was grateful to remember all of her new adventures. “I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!!” she concluded.

Teigen initially made the decision to get sober on her 35th birthday. As she told fans one month later, she did so because she wasn’t putting her best foot forward. "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," wrote Teigen. "I was done with making an *ss of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like sh*t by 6, not being able to sleep."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Not only did Teigen stick to her guns after getting sober, but she clearly takes pride in her new life.