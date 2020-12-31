One can learn a lot from Chrissy Teigen's social media pages. Most times, her Twitter feed is filled with sass, and if you take a scroll through her Instagram page, you'll see endless pictures of her two kids. She's one of the most candid celebs out there, and she has no problem being vulnerable with fans on the internet. So when she shared an eye-opening admission in an exchange with a fan on Dec. 30, it was one of many personal moments she's divulged this year. Not only did she admit she's completely sober, but the reason why Chrissy Teigen stopped drinking was so honest.

Teigen first told fans she's sober on Dec. 29, explaining that it'd been four weeks since she touched alcohol. The revelation came after she posted a smile-filled video of herself dancing, and one fan replied, writing, “I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

She responded to the fan comment by saying she's “4 weeks sober." Then, one day later, Teigen took to her Instagram Story to give more details on her sobriety journey.

"One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book from my doctor and friend," Teigen wrote. "I was done with making an ass of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like sh*t by 6, not being able to sleep."

Teigen then shared the name of the book with followers, insisting that whether you're sober, or not, Quit Like A Woman is a great read. "I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or just plain don't want to, it is still an incredible read."

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

This wasn't the first time Teigen had opened up about her relationship with alcohol. In August 2017, she told Cosmopolitan that she'd been drinking too much and had to cut back.

"I was, point blank, just drinking too much," she said. "I got used to being in hair and makeup and having a glass of wine. Then that glass of wine would carry over into me having one before the awards show. And then a bunch at the awards show. And then I felt bad for making kind of an ass of myself to people that I really respected. And that feeling, there's just nothing like that. You feel horrible."

Now with the new year upon us, it looks like Teigen has turned over a new leaf.