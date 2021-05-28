Chris Martin Got Bleeped At The iHeartRadio Awards During An Adorably Cringe Moment

Nobody puts Chris Martin in a corner — except for the producers of the 2021 iHeart Radio Music Awards. About an hour into Thursday night’s show — just as fans reeled over The Weeknd and Ariana Grande’s joint rendition of “Save Your Tears,” plus Demi Lovato’s fabulous cover of Elton John’s “I’m Still Standing” — Coldplay frontman Martin got bleeped in front of live cameras, prompting viewers to lose it over his stupefied reaction and the fact that he was silenced in the first place.

So how did the awkward moment go down? Martin hit the stage to introduce Elton John, the recipient of the night’s Icon Award. For about two minutes, he elegantly delivered a speech that highlighted all that John’s accomplished.