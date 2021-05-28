What’s wrong with being confident? If you ask Demi Lovato, the answer would likely be: absolutely nothing. The 28-year-old Grammy-nominated artist showed up to the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards in a plunging velvet suit that seriously wowed fans the second they saw Lovato hit the red carpet. Just after their arrival, Lovatics couldn’t help praise the star’s risk-taking outfit. I mean, it’s not every day you see someone in, you know, a purple velvet suit styled with a short, super-sleek ‘do, plus so much bling.

The event was monumental for Lovato as it marked their first public appearance since coming out as non-binary in May 2021, when they shared a video to Instagram noting, “I’ll officially be changing my pronouns to they/them.” Lovato was one of nine performers booked to hit the stage at the iHeartRadio Music Awards alongside The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Doja Cat, and more stars. Later in the evening, she honored Elton John with a stunning cover of his hit, “I’m Still Standing.” And while Lovato’s fans certainly loved the live performance (those vocals! the passion! the energy!), it was Thursday night’s outfit that fueled the conversation on Twitter.

Understandably so, fans couldn’t help but sing Lovato’s praises, calling the look a “serve” and joking about “demi lovato supremacy.” Below, some fine examples:

Just a few hours before their performance and red carpet arrival, Lovato shared video footage from their conversation with bestselling Untamed author Glennon Doyle, who sat down with the singer (virtually) for a candid conversation about gender and identity.

“Life is fluid and that’s why, you know, I keep talking about how important it is to live your fullest, authentic truth, because all I can say is right now this is what I identity as,” Lovato told Doyle. “I don’t know what it’s gonna be in a year, or 10 years from now. And I’m going to be open to it and when I do that, that brings me joy inside that no one else can take away from me.”

Fans, of course, immediately related to their discussion.

To say that Lovato’s push for more non-binary representation will change lives for the better would be a major understatement.