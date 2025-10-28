Chris Evans Is Officially A Dad & His Baby's Name Is Perfect

Chris Evans may have hung up his Captain America shield, but he’s ready to be a superhero to one very special little newborn. The actor and his wife Alba Baptista welcomed their first baby on Oct. 24, according to various reports. While the ultra-private couple has yet to post any pics or speak about their new family member, the special name has been revealed, and it’s such a clever tribute to Baptista that it just might start an adorable new trend.

The baby news wasn’t reported until a few days after the Massachusetts birth. On Oct. 28, People reported that Evans and Baptista’s daughter is named Alma Grace Baptista Evans. The baby girl’s first name is a one-letter change from her mom Alba’s name.

As expected, the new parents are avoiding the spotlight in the days after baby Alma was welcomed into the world. “They’re enjoying their privacy and these special first few days as a family with their baby,” People’s source said.

Baby Alma arrived a little after her parents’ two-year anniversary. Evans and Baptista tied the night back in September 2023 in a secret (but star-studded) ceremony set in the backyard of their Boston home.

Chris Chew/UPI/Shutterstock

Evans previously opened up about his desire to start a family in late 2022, about a year into his quiet relationship with Baptista.

"That's absolutely something I want," Evans told People in November 2022. "Wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships, the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared. So it's also something through my long 41 years that also rings true. Those things are the most important. I love the idea of tradition and ceremony, I had a lot of that in my life so the idea of creating that, I can't think of anything better."