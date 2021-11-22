Chloe first stole hearts as part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, and now, she’s making major waves as a solo artist. The songstress hit the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards to perform her new single “Have Mercy,” and it’s safe to say she left it all on the stage. Chloe twerked her heart out while delivering flawless vocals, and Twitter was extremely impressed.

Chloe dropped her debut solo single on Sept. 10, and she spoke out about the new chapter in her career on Twitter. “I am over the moon,” she wrote at the time. “Thank you all so much for the support on #havemercy it means EVERYTHING to me. It feels like a dream. love you guys.”

After first performing the song (and nailing it) at the 2021 VMAs, she brought an equally epic stage show to the AMAs on Sunday, Nov. 21. There were so many amazing performers at the AMAs this year, but Chloe most certainly held her own as a newcomer. After watching her performance, it’s no wonder her stans are so impressed. You can see the best fan reactions to Chloe’s performance below.

Chloe was looking every bit the queen she is as she hit the red carpet earlier in the night wearing a sleek black gown. The dress featured cutouts across the chest and side, and she shared her sultry look to Instagram. “LAWD have mercy tonight,” she captioned her post, making a subtle nod to her song.

You can see Chloe’s 2021 AMAs look below.

It’s been a long time since Chloe and her sister were signed to Beyoncé’s record label in 2015, but it seems having Queen Bey as a mentor has empowered the singer to reach new heights — I mean literally, did you see her up there at the AMAs?!