Liam Payne’s former partner has broken her silence on the pop star’s death. Payne and Cheryl Cole met when she was a judge and he was a contestant on The X Factor in 2008, and years later, they dated from 2016 to 2018. Although they ended things, the two remained close throughout the last years of Payne’s life as they co-parented their son, Bear, together.

A couple days after Payne’s death on Oct. 16, Cole shared a message asking that the media coverage and social media response to the tragedy remain dignified, for the sake of 7-year-old Bear.

“As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to remind everyone that we have lost a human being,” Cole’s note began. “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.”

Cole went on to express her disgust in how the death had been covered in the media, most likely referring to TMZ posting (then removing) photos of Payne’s body.

“What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future,” Cole wrote.

“I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces,” the note continued. “Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them.”

The singer concluded her message with a plea for dignity: “Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last.”