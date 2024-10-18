Following Liam Payne’s death on Oct. 16, fans of the singer are reflecting on his life in the spotlight by revisiting his old performances and interviews. One conversation that’s resurfaced in the wake of the tragedy is particularly moving — in 2020, Payne read a heartfelt letter to his 10-year-old self during an appearance on BBC Radio 2. The station re-shared the video after Payne’s death was confirmed. In it, Payne encourages his younger self to enjoy the highs and weather the lows of fame.

“Dear 10-year-old Liam, get ready! It's about to get a little bumpy,” Payne read. “Cherish every moment with your loved ones right now as there's only a few more family holidays to enjoy, life is about to turn surreal.”

“You know that thing you love, singing, keep it up and when you turn 14 something magical is going to happen and I'm not talking about puberty,” Payne said, referring to his time on The X Factor.

“Not only will you audition for one of the biggest music shows in the world, but you'll also meet the future mother of your child,” Payne said in reference to The X Factor judge Cheryl Cole, whom he dated from 2015 to 2018. “I know it seems early but just trust me it's all gonna work out however it's supposed to. I suggest you watch Back to the Future, it might help.”

He went on to warn himself not to get too caught up in his sudden fame: “You are now famous and it feels like you've peaked way too early you cocky little bugger, but you have barely even started yet. Take it down a notch and remember it's a marathon not a sprint.”

“For a while you'll feel like giving up. But don't, as you're about to meet four other guys on the same track as you,” Payne continued, bringing up his One Direction bandmates. “When you first meet them it's going to be chaos but just remember to enjoy yourself.”

“Stay young at heart as that's what this point of your life is all about,” Payne read. “Forgive more and learn to listen. You will have the most amazing time of your life, travel the world and live a life you barely imagined.”

He went on to advise his younger self on how to deal with One Direction’s breakup in 2016: “Then it will end for a time and you will be left with nothing but the steering wheel. It will feel scary, like you're alone but you are not. You're about to start a totally new journey with the most amazing person you've met far, your son Bear.”

Payne and Cole welcomed their son Bear in early 2017.

“Don't doubt yourself at this dad thing, just look at all the things you've learnt along the way, surely that must mean you have a lot to give,” Payne advised.

The singer continued by telling himself to enjoy his solo success more: “Be grateful and try to remember every day you're doing something you love that took ten years to build. The first single will skyrocket and you'll never see it coming but stop with the self doubt and you’ll be fine.”

Payne ended the message with a poignant request: “Give mum, dad, and all the family big hug from me.”