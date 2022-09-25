John B? Is that really you? Outer Banks fans are going to have to adjust to a pretty major change, because show’s star just surprised everyone by getting rid of his signature look. On Sept. 23, Chase Stokes shocked fans by dropping a mirror selfie revealing his iconic long, wavy hair is now long gone. There’s no denying that Chase Stokes’ new buzzcut is totally on trend, but it’s a massive transformation from the Outer Banks hairstyle that everyone’s become so familiar with.

Stokes’ flowing locks were a big part of his rise to fame, as his wavy ‘do perfectly encapsulated the beachy Pogue lifestyle of his Outer Banks character John B. But after two seasons (and a third already filmed and on the way), it seems like the actor was ready for a change. Stokes debuted his new look in a photo dump celebrating his 30th birthday, which was just a few days earlier on Sept. 16. It looks like he’s leaving his signature hairdo in his 20s, because the first pic in his carousel showed off his brand-new buzzcut, inspiring quite a few surprised reactions in the comments section.

The buzzcut reveal came just one day ahead of Netflix dropping the first teaser for Outer Banks Season 3, which will premiere sometime in 2023. Although the series has not yet been picked up for a fourth season, fans shouldn’t worry too much about Stokes’ buzzcut potentially changing up John B’s signature look — if a new season does get picked up, it will likely still be several months before it goes into production, by which times Stokes’ hair will have a good amount of time to grow out.

While Stokes’ hair change was definitely surprising, it’s also the latest buzzcut in a noticeably growing celebrity hair trend. Doja Cat made waves when she shaved her head live on Instagram in early August, and more recently both Jason Momoa and Dixie D’Amelio have shaved off their long hair as well. It’s the era of the buzzcut, people — and Chase Stokes is totally on board.