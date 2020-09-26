6 Charli D'Amelio Halloween Costumes That Already Live In Your Closet

Since propelling into the spotlight on TikTok, Charli D'Amelio has led a life most can only dream of. And while fans will never know what it's really like to step into her shoes, they can at least pretend when Halloween rolls around. The spooky holiday is fast approaching, and what better time to embody the TikTok queen herself? These Charli D’Amelio 2021 Halloween costume ideas will have you feeling like the social media elite.

Charli has an incredibly distinct style, so it won't be hard to channel it when Oct. 31 rolls around. She's known for her athleisure-chic looks on the app, and her signature low ponytail somehow always looks effortlessly flawless. That being said, when it comes to channeling D'Amelio, there are a multitude of ways to go about it. Some suggestions only require you to grab a few pieces from your closet while others ask for a bit more creativity. Either way, these costume ideas will have you standing out from the crowd this year.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1. The “Charli” Dunkin’ Drink

Charli loves iced coffee so much, so as the northeastern native she is (she hails from Connecticut), she received her very own Dunkin’ drink named in her honor. The coffee chain debuted their "Charli" cup of Joe in September 2020, and it had TikTok fans running to their local Dunks. According to a press release from Dunkin’, the new drink is Charli’s go-to coffee order, a Dunkin’ Cold Brew with whole milk and three pumps of caramel swirl.

When Charli went to try out the drink for herself, she showed up in a bright orange crop top that perfectly matched the brand's signature logo. If you step out in the same ensemble and slap the "Charli" in your hand, your friends will surely know who you're dressed as. For good measure, toss a Dunkin’ visor on top. The most important accessory of all? Charli’s Dunkin’ branded scrunchie, which she released in partnership with the coffee chain.

2. The Charli Iced Coffee Hoodie

In case Charli's obsession with iced coffee wasn't already apparent through her partnership with Dunkin’, she launched an entire line of iced coffee-inspired apparel. The social media starlet is already known for her love of hooded sweatshirts, and she tossed her coffee logo on black and gray hoodies on her official site.

To channel Charli all the way, you'll want to style the hoodie with simple black leggings, and toss your hair into a high messy bun.

3. Charli’s Social Tourist Line

Charli has been her own best model while promoting her new clothing line, Social Tourist. She’s been repping the brand non-stop on her Instagram page, and with her sister doing the same, their designs have been a big hit with fans.

You can cop your own Social Tourist designs this Halloween season (if you haven’t already) and you’ll be looking like Charli in no time. This sweat set from the brand is one of her most-popular picks, and Charli has been seen wearing it herself.

4. The Classic Charli TikTok Look

There was a time when a very particular green sweater of Charli's saw a lot of action on TikTok. Charli loves pairing a simple pair of leggings with a hoodie, and green has been her go-to color for a number of TikTok videos. To channel one of her most iconic looks, Charli fans should reach for a teal sweater with black leggings and a “C” necklace.

YouTube

For a similar look, Gap's got you covered.

5. Charli and Dixie D'Amelio Sister Costumes

If you've got a sibling at home, dressing up as Charli and her sister, Dixie D'Amelio, could be the perfect duo costume. Despite being a few years apart, the D'Amelio sisters often get mistaken for twins, so this is a good costume to try if your sibling looks like you or is close in age.

You'll want to incorporate lots of minimalist colors, denim, or crop tops into your outfit options. While the D'Amelio sisters have been known to coordinate their ensembles, sometimes they decide to completely twin. To pull off this instantly recognizable moment from the sisters, all you really need is a simple white crop top and loose-fitting denim. This tank option from Forever 21 is super similar to the one the girls have.

Then, just grab an old pair of mom jeans and you're good to go. If you want to go the whole nine yards, it's easy to re-create the floral background. How? Buy a sheet of floral-print removable wallpaper and paste it onto a poster board for a backdrop that will make any photo pop.

6. Charli’s 2021 iHeart Radio Awards Look

Charli stunned on the 2021 iHeart Radio Awards red carpet with her now-ex Lil Huddy by her side. She also brought the look of love with her ensemble, opting for a Carolina Herrera gown with an all-over heart print.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The original gown will cost you a pretty penny, but you can buy a more affordable heart print dress from SHEIN. If you don’t feel like investing in a new dress, you can take any black dress from your closet and safety pin cutouts of paper hearts to your ensemble.

Then, grab a friend to be your own Lil Huddy. They’ll need to rock a bright red blazer just like the TikToker did.

They say style can be imitated, never duplicated, but that doesn't mean fans can't come close. Whichever Charli-inspired look you choose this Halloween, you’ll be looking like the ultimate social media star.