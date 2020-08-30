16 Celeb Lookalikes That'll Blow Your Mind

A-list celebrities get recognized wherever they go. Many stars are vocal about how even grocery shopping with their kids can be a hassle when people from all walks of life instantly recognize them from their favorite TV shows, movies, and beyond. Sometimes, though, celebrities look like other celebrities and don't even notice it until fans on social media point it out.

Some stars simply resemble other famous faces because of facial features or the coloring of their eyes or hair. Others, however, don't look that much alike as adults, but thanks to the internet, seeing throwback pics of your favorite celebs will have you noticing similarities between two stars you would have never pinned as lookalikes before that.

Sometimes, the celebs in question even react to fans noticing the similarities, and it's so fun to see because most of them are more than pleased when people point out the similarities between them and another awesome celeb.

1. Sarah Hyland & Mila Kunis

The actresses share some similar qualities — like their dark hair and big, hazel eyes — and, in 2014, Hyland caught wind of a tweet in which someone mistook Kunis for her. Tweeting about a Jim Beam commercial Kunis starred in, the social media user said Hyland looked "like wifey" in it.

"I'm sure Mila Kunis would appreciate that," Hyland replied.

Check out Kunis in the ad below.

A side-by-side shows the two really could be related.

John Shearer/WireImage/Getty Images;Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

2. Prince Harry & Ed Sheeran

It's been a long-running joke that the arguably most famous red heads in the world look like each other. While any similarities beyond their hair color are also arguable, the pair are in on the joke. While collaborating on an important video for World Mental Health Day in October 2019, Sheeran eagerly brought up the main similarity they share: their iconic red hair.

3. Reese Witherspoon & Carrie Underwood

Witherspoon and Underwood are definitely doppelgängers and don't seem to mind it. In June 2020, Witherspoon was mistaken for Underwood while sitting in her car and was completely flattered by the mixup.

"To the woman in the parking lot who just asked me if I was Carrie Underwood: You officially made my day," Witherspoon tweeted. Underwood was equally as flattered, responding: "YOUR day?!?!?!?! That lady just made my whole life."

See the similarities for yourself below.

Mike Marsland/WireImage/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

4. Amy Adams & Isla Fisher

Adams and Fisher are often mistaken for each other, but it's one story that will make fans cringe. Recalling meeting Lady Gaga at a star-studded event, Fisher told Jimmy Kimmel:

I was there, all excited and dressed up at the bar and you know, schmoozing with show biz types, and the crowds parted, and there was Lady Gaga, and she’s heading right toward me, and she says, ‘Thank you. Your performance in American Hustle, Amy, was—’ And I’m thinking, 'Oh my gosh, it’s Lady Gaga. I love her so much. I don’t want to tell her the truth.' So I just gracefully thanked her, bowed my head, okay? And then she wants to talk about the performance, and now I’m thinking, I don’t want to be a liar… And then I look over her shoulder and there’s Amy Adams walking into the party. So I’m like, ‘There’s Isla Fisher.’ I said, ‘She’s not even nominated for anything. What’s she doing here?’

Amy Graves/WireImage/Getty Images

5. Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid

Jenner and Hadid have run in the same circle of friends for years, and have even walked alongside each other on some of the world's biggest runways. But it was in February 2020 that fans noticed the two actually look alike.

Richard Bord/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jenner shared a series of photos from backstage at the Versace fashion show, and followers went wild over her appearance, which seemed to resemble Hadid.

Perhaps it's their similar face shapes, or dark hair and deeply parted, slicked back bangs that stood out most.

6. Khloé Kardashian & Selena Gomez

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images/Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Kardashian loves playing around with fun Instagram filters. But in August 2020, she posted a pic that looked a lot like Gomez, and fans couldn't help but point it out.

From the brown bob hairdo to the plump red lips, they definitely do look similar in the pic.

7. Chrissy Teigen & Selena Gomez

It was in February 2019 when fans first got a glimpse of a tiny middle school era Teigen, who looked almost *exactly* like a teenage Gomez — and Instagram users couldn't unsee the similarities.

Teigen shared a throwback photo of herself rocking some '90s gear like a choker necklace and white Adidas sneakers, captioning it "jealous much," but it was the fact that she closely resembled Gomez from back in the day that really got people talking.

Fans weren't wrong. Check out this childhood photo of Gomez and try not to see the similarities.

8. Zendaya & Chrissy Teigen

Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's not just Gomez who Teigen bares a resemblance to. The same month fans pointed out that Teigen's childhood photo looked a lot like the Wizards of Waverly Place alum, other followers noted that one throwback snap she shared closely resembled a young Zendaya.

Again, they weren't wrong. Take a look at Teigen's adorable photo and compare it to the below pic of Zendaya and you won't be able to unsee the similarities — curly hair and all.

9. Leighton Meester & Minka Kelly

While promoting their movie The Roommate in 2011, fans had to do a double take of the two while they walked red carpets alongside each other to tell them apart.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images

10. Katy Perry & Zoey Deschanel

You might have to look twice when trying to discern between Perry and Deschanel. The two stars share striking similarities, and they’ve learned to join in on the joke at this point. “She’s my doppelgänger and we have a long history of twinning,” Perry said in a December 2020 Instagram live, which also featured Deschanel as it promoted their new music video. Perry enlisted the New Girl actress to star in her music video for “Not The End Of The World.”

11. Anne Hathaway & Amal Clooney

Owen Hoffmann/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images/Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

The first time Hathaway caught wind of her facial similarities with Amal Clooney, she was beyond flattered. “I’ve never heard that! Thank you,” Hathaway told Extra in an interview when reporter Tracey Edmonds brought up the resemblance. “That’s like so gonna be the best thing to happen to me today. I hope that I become half the woman she is.”

Their likeness didn’t go unnoticed by fans either. “Are Amal Clooney and Anne Hathaway secretly sisters?” one fan tweeted in January 2021.

12. Emily Ratajkowski & Kendall Jenner

When Kendall Jenner posted a selfie in April 2020, fans all had the same thought on their brain. After seeing her sleek beauty look and defined cheekbones, many pointed out she was the spitting image of fellow model Emily Ratajkowski.

Jenner has since deleted the Instagram post, so perhaps she wasn’t too keen on being compared to another celebrity. But between their endless mirror selfies and steamy swimsuit snaps, Jenner and Ratajkowski’s social media pages are looking more alike every day.

Roger Kisby/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

13. Matt Long & Justin Chatwin

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Getty Images/Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Long and Chatwin look so much alike that some fans are convinced they’re actually the same person. The actors were the butt of a Twitter joke claiming they are the same celebrity. “Wait a sec... Matt Long and Justin Chatwin aren't the same person?” one fan tweeted in January 2011. Of course, the stars are very different people. Long is best known for his role in Manifest, while Chatwin had a long-running role on Shameless.

14. Natalie Portman & Keira Knightly

Another celebrity duo fans are admittedly confused about? Natalie Portman and Keira Knightly. The stars look so much alike that fans have had a tough time telling them apart. Just look at this one tweet where someone refused to believe they’re different people.

Laurent KOFFEL/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images/Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I'm losing my sh*t i really thought Natalie Portman and Keira Nightly were just one Hannah Montana person i guess,” the fan said.

Knightly has spoken out about getting mistaken for other actresses. As she told James Corden in October 2017, it’s almost always Portman she gets mistaken for: “I got chased through an airport as Natalie Portman. I mean, [I get] Natalie Portman a lot.”

15. Kris Jenner & Selma Blair

Blair looks so much like her friend Kris Jenner, she was enlisted to portray her in the TV drama series The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story. Blair has also made it clear she’s close friends with Jenner, and it was an honor to step into her shoes.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

“Dear @krisjenner, I happen to love you,” she captioned an April 2020 Instagram post. “I didn’t know until I met you. Years ago now. I didn’t do you justice with a snippet I played. But I grew a genuine appreciation of you. And love and care. I wish we were in quarantine together. Your house is really the place to be right now,” she said. She went on to sign the note as Jenner’s “biggest fan.”

16. Megan Fox & Adriana Lima

Fox and Lima will be the first to admit they look like total twins. In fact, Lima did just that on July 11 when she posted side-by-side pics of herself and Fox on Instagram. “@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies, hit me up,” she captioned the post. “My only request is…. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta.”

Fox was all about it, and even asked Lima out. "But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well?” she replied along with a heart emoji.

You can see the side-by-side pics below.