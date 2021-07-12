Megan Fox Asked Adriana Lima Out In The Flirtiest IG Exchange

You got an air conditioning unit nearby? Maybe just a fan? Perhaps a cold washcloth? Whatever cooling device you can get your hands on, I'd highly recommend grabbing it ASAP because Megan Fox and Adriana Lima’s Instagram exchange was incredibly flirty.

It all started on July 11 when Lima posted a side-by-side shot of herself and Fox looking almost like twins. She wrote in the caption, “@meganfox if you ever need a body double in one of your movies , hit me up my only request is…. We share the same makeup artist @patrickta.”

Fox saw the post and was quick to propose they share more than just a makeup artist. "But what if I need a girlfriend...can I hit you up for that as well?” she commented alongside a purple heart emoji before adding, “Patrick can still be involved somehow. He can do our makeup when I take you to Nobu.” Lima seemed down for Fox’s proposition, replying to her post, “it’s a date see you tonight at Nobu.” Eek!

ICYMI: Fox publicly came out as bisexual over a decade ago. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she revealed during a 2009 interview with Esquire. "I have no question in my mind about being bisexual." In honor of Pride Month a few weeks ago, Fox celebrated her sexuality with an Instagram post captioned, "Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades."

Despite her flirting with Lima, Fox still very much seems to be in a serious relationship with Machine Gun Kelly. Per Entertainment Tonight, Fox and Kelly were reportedly spotted together at the UFC fight in Las Vegas this past weekend. Also, he recently said this when asked to describe her during an interview with InStyle: "She's like the earth. When it's summer, it's the hottest summer. When it's winter, it's the most amazing chill. In the fall and spring, it's a beautiful transition. She is unlike any person I have ever met in my life."

So, uh, yeah. I think it’s safe to say they seem pretty in love.