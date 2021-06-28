Megan Fox Celebrated Her Bisexuality In Her Awesome Pride IG Post

International LGBTQ+ Pride Day fell on June 28, 2021, and in celebration of the joyful occasion, celebrities and non-famous people alike took to the ‘gram. There were plenty of great posts all over social media, but one particular post had pretty much the entire internet freaking out. And for good reason... Megan Fox's 2021 Pride Instagram post was everything.

"Putting the B in #LGBTQIA for over two decades,” Fox captioned her post, which featured a selfie of herself rocking a rainbow french manicure. In addition to a “pride” hashtag, she paired her caption with two rainbow emojis and tagged the accounts for MoveOn and Into Action. Fans absolutely *loved* her post. “Honey you made us realize the B in a lot of us,” one wrote in the comments section. Another chimed in, "my fellow bi queen 🥰," while yet another iconically dubbed her a “bisexual man-eating goddess.” One fan commended her for coming out so long ago, writing, “You were public way before it was safe to be… that’s bravery.”

ICYMI: Fox first came out in 2008 during an interview with GQ. “Look, I’m not a lesbian,” she explained. “I just think that all humans are born with the ability to be attracted to both sexes. I mean, I could see myself in a relationship with a girl. Olivia Wilde is so sexy she makes me want to strangle a mountain ox with my bare hands. She’s mesmerizing. And lately, I’ve been obsessed with Jenna Jameson, but ... oh boy.”

A year later, she confirmed she was bisexual in an interview with Esquire. "I think people are born bisexual and they make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society," she revealed during the 2009 interview. "‘I have no question in my mind about being bisexual." She then added, “I’m also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual because that means they also sleep with men, and men are so dirty that I’d never want to sleep with a girl who had slept with a man.”

On the off chance you’re living under a gigantic boulder and somehow missed the news, Fox is currently passionately in love with a dude. Fox’s romance with Machine Gun Kelly first kicked off on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass back in March 2020. "I looked into his eyes [and] I felt the most pristine, most gentle, most pure spirit," she told Nylon of first meeting MGK on set. The two have dating ever since.