These Ridiculously Cute Photos Of Celebrity Dogs Will Make Your Day

Okay, I’ll just say it: one of the only reasons to scroll through Instagram is to get a glimpse of the cutest celebrity dogs. From Kylie Jenner’s pup, Kevin, to Miley Cyrus’ pit bull, Angel, celebrity dogs rack up all the likes on social media, and fans can’t get enough of them. While humans can be kind and loving, there’s no comparison to the unconditional love dogs possess, and despite any scientific facts, dogs are just better than people. Period. Here are 19 of the cutest celebrity dogs you won’t be able to get out of your head.

Along with exercising and eating healthy, scrolling through dog pictures is probably one of the best ways to relax, take a break, and genuinely appreciate how sweet these little fur balls can be. Some of them even become celebrities of their own, since their owners are so insanely famous. Whether you’re benefitting your well-being with a cute dog of your own at home or you’re just looking for something sweet to stare at, these celebrity dogs will make you feel warm and fuzzy inside.

01 Oscar and Justin Bieber Back in December of 2018, Justin and Hailey adopted their adorable Maltese Yorkie, Oscar, and the family of three have been inseparable ever since.

02 Batman and Demi Lovato This dog mom loves her pup so much, she spent $118 on the delivery app Postmates, spoiling him and his sister, Cinderella, with dog treats.

03 Daisy and Selena Gomez Back in September 2020, Selena shared a cute pic of her adorable pup with the world. The superstar’s social media is filled with the cutest pictures of Daisy, and I can’t blame her.

04 Rook and Channing Tatum Tatum’s Dutch Shepard, Rook, is only 12 weeks old in this picture from October 2020, but he’s since turned into one tough pup.

05 Yeontan and BTS’ V Yeontan, V’s adorable Pomeranian, is the most well-known of all the BTS dogs, and it’s no question as to why. Look at that little face.

06 Caesar and The Weeknd Not even the rain can stop The Weeknd and his dog, Caesar. The two went for a wet walk in this Instagram picture the singer posted in December 2020.

07 Alfred and Matthew Perry "This is me and @alfreddoodleperry," the Friends actor wrote on Instagram in January 2020. "Who's cuter? Don't answer that."

08 Kevin and Kylie Jenner Kylie often refers to her dog, Kevin, as her son, which he totally is. How on brand with the K name, too. Love it. Kylie's a dog lover, to say the least. Her eight other dogs include Norman, Bambi, Sophia, Ernie, Odie, Penny, Rosie, and Harlie.

09 Rap Mon and BTS’ RM BTS member RM loves his dog. The name he chose is shorthand for RM’s original stage name, Rap Monster.

10 Angel and Miley Cyrus After losing her other dog, Mary Jane, in December 2020, Cyrus decided to adopt Angel from a shelter, and has been madly in love with her since. She wrote on Instagram, “It breaks my heart to know Angel was sleeping on concrete in a shelter for 3 months before finally making it home.”

11 Minnie Pearl and Reese Witherspoon "Introducing Minnie Pearl. Welcome to the family little one ❤️," Reese wrote on Instagram in November 2020.

12 Lord Chesterfield and Jennifer Aniston In October 2020, Aniston introduced her new pup to the world. She wrote, "Hi! I’d like to introduce to you the newest member of our 🐾 family….this is (a very tired) Lord Chesterfield ❤️. He stole my heart immediately. A HUGE thank you to @wagmorpets for the incredible work you do. Grateful you take such great care of these rescues and find them their forever homes🙏🏼"

13 Mickey and BTS’ J-Hope J-Hope’s Shih Tzu named Mickey is always dressed in the cutest outfits, with his fur done up in clips. No wonder the ARMY is obsessed.

14 Koji, Gustav, and Lady Gaga When Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and her dogs were subsequently stolen while on a walk in Hollywood in February 2021, the singer was heartbroken. She posted this picture of them on Instagram with the caption, “My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness.” The adorable dogs were thankfully returned shortly after Gaga’s post went viral.

15 Colombo and Emily Ratajkowski Emily gave birth to her son, Sylvester, in March 2021, but her first baby will always be Colombo.

16 Tarzan and Shawn Mendes Mendes and his ex, Camila Cabello, added a sweet Golden Retriever to their family in November 2020. "During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!" Cabello wrote on Instagram.

17 Sake, Sushi, Soy, and Kim Kardashian “Meet our new babies! We just need names! North came up with names that go with our other Pomeranian Sushi. She wants white baby girl to be named Saké and the black baby boy either Soba (Noodle) or Soy Sauce,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram in September 2019.

18 Diana, Gino, Nick Jonas, and Priyanka Chopra Before Chopra and Jonas were a couple, Chopra was a dog mom to her pup, Diana. In November 2019, the couple welcomed their German Shepard, Gino, who is equally as cute.