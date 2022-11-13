Cardi Got Real About The Toll Takeoff's Death Has Taken On Her In An Emotional Tribute

After Migos rapper Takeoff died at the start of November, plenty of music’s biggest stars opened up about the devastating loss, and one of the most emotional tributes came from Takeoff’s close friend and frequent collaborator Cardi B. On Nov. 12, the day of Takeoff’s funeral, Cardi took to social media to share her feelings in the tough time. To get the full picture of the terrible loss, read Cardi B’s Instagram tribute to Takeoff following his death.

Takeoff was pronounced dead on Nov. 1 after being attacked outside a Houston bowling alley where he was attending a party with his uncle and fellow Migos star Quavo. The cause of death was determined to be “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into the arm,” per the Harris County Medical Examiner's office. He was 28 years old.

Cardi B had a very close relationship with Takeoff — she worked with him on numerous hit songs and is married to his cousin and fellow Migos rapper Offest. Following his death, Cardi wrote about her immense heartbreak in an Instagram post:

“Takeoff your untimely passing has brought a great deal of pain and sorrow to so many lives,” Cardi wrote. “The impact you had in this world was so considerable and we have struggled to grasp this tragedy. I am heartbroken but I am grateful for all the precious memories we got to share while you were here with us. This has truly been a nightmare and the pain is incomparable.”

She went on to share that Offset and Quavo are also dealing with this terrible heartbreak. “The emptiness your brothers are feeling is unbearable and I pray that you give Offset, Quavo, and your friends and family the strength to keep going as they are trying to cope with this loss.”

Cardi went on to describe how she’s not only hurting as a close friend, but also as a fan. “As a Migos fan it hurts me to look at pictures and videos of y’all together, and hearing y’all songs that changed the music industry and moved the culture and had the clubs lit 🔥. It hurts because I know it will never be the same again—but I know your bros and y’all fans will make sure the world never forgets the impact you made. I will remember your remarkable talent and your dope ass personality. I pray that you are at peace and in paradise because you deserve every bit of it. I know God opened the heavenly gates for you with a warm embrace. Rest in power TakeOff 🚀💔I will also love you 4L & after.”

Quavo also shared a lengthy Instagram tribute to his nephew, reminiscing about his favorite memories with Takeoff and concluding that the rapper was always an angel to everyone who knew him.

It’s incredibly clear that Takeoff has touched the lives of so many people, and his impact both as a friend and a musician will last forever.