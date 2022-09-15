Camila Mendes Got Real About The "Drama" Between Her Riverdale Castmates

Camila Mendes is ready to move on from Riverdale. The CW series, which premiered in January 2017, is set to end with its upcoming seventh season. In a Sept. 15 interview with InStyle, Mendes told the publication she’s grateful for her time on the show but is also excited to pursue new projects. Ahead of putting Riverdale in the past, Mendes made it clear her friendship with her co-stars Lili Reinhart and Madelaine Petsch will never fade.

“They’re like my sisters — we’ve all seen parts of each other that no one else has seen,” Mendes told InStyle. She also said her co-stars are like her family in that she didn’t get to choose the people she’s grown close with.

“Maybe these aren’t people that I would’ve been friends with had I just met them once at a party, but we’re bonded by this experience,” Mendes said. “I fought with every one of these girls. We’ve had drama, we’ve had disagreements, we’ve cried, we’ve made up. We’ve been through a lot together and we’ve leaned on each other in those moments.”

Mendes, Reinhart, and Petsch have bonded so much that they even share a joint TikTok account called @blondebrunetteredhead under the fake name Lamila Petschart. If you’re wondering what will happen to the account after Riverdale ends, Mendes reassures everyone it won’t be going anywhere. “@blondebrunetteredhead will not die,” she told InStyle. “I will not let it die.”

So, what’s next for Mendes? On Sept. 16, her new movie, Do Revenge, will premiere on Netflix. In the film, Mendes portrays a high school student named Drea Torres, who was living the perfect life before her boyfriend leaked her sex tape, which made her an outcast at school. Do Revenge features an impressive cast that includes Maya Hawke, Sophie Turner, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Rish Shah, Austin Abrams, and more.

On Aug. 18, it was announced Mendes will also executive produce and star in Upgraded, which is a rom-com about an art intern who meets a handsome guy while on a work trip.