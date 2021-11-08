Camila Cabello has a new neck tattoo, and yes, it’s as fierce as it sounds. The former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram on Nov. 7 to show off her new ink and explain the meaning behind it. Cabello only has one other tattoo, so her neck tattoo is a ~big~ deal and fans are shook.

Cabello’s tattoo appears on the back of her neck, directly in the middle. It features a small circle of simple black ink depicting a rope, which was inspired by one of her favorite books. Her caption began with a direct quote from the book Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. “The word ecology is derived from the Greek word ‘oikos,’ the word for home,” she wrote.

She went on to explain that the book is largely about Indigenous wisdom and plants, and detailed the way it changed her life. “After I read it, I knew I’d never look at the earth and all of it’s inhabitants the same,” she said. “It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. ‘All flourishing is mutual.’ So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honor this special book today.”

You can see Cabello’s new neck tattoo below.

This isn’t Cabello’s first tattoo rodeo, though. She unveiled her first tattoo in 2019, and explained that the quote was taken from the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love. The words "It's a mystery” appeared on her pinky finger.

"Never thought I’d get a tattoo before but I asked my mom to write to me a promise she’d want me to make to her that she thought I would need for the rest of my life, long story short, it’s a pinky swear to her to remember, no matter what happens, everything is gonna turn out well," she explained. "There’s no telling how, but it always does.”

Of course, Cabello’s boyfriend, Shawn Mendes, is the biggest tattoo aficionado of all. The “In My Blood” singer has more than a dozen designs inked on his body, but Cabello is slowly but surely playing catch up.