Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are a fan-favorite celebrity couple. One of the reasons fans love their relationship so much is because they started out as friends before becoming boyfriend and girlfriend. While they've known and worked together since 2014, they reportedly began dating in July 2019, which means they celebrated their one-year anniversary not too long ago. Despite recent breakup rumors, the stars have both made it clear on social media they're more in love than ever. In fact, fans think the "Wonder" singer may have made his love for Cabello permanent with his latest ink. So, is Shawn Mendes' "Little Sunflower" tattoo for Camila Cabello? Let's take a look at the facts.

On Friday, Oct. 9, tattoo artist Kane Navasard revealed Mendes got a new design inked on his rib cage, writing, "For his little sunflower. On the man @shawnmendes," on Instagram alongside a photo of the the phrase written on his torso in delicate, cursive handwriting.

Instantly, fans began questioning who Mendes' "little sunflower" could be since Navasard didn't share any more details. A popular theory was the tat was inspired by Mendes' famous girlfriend. "It's for Camila," "He's truly in love," and "FOR CAMILA OMG" were just some of the comments fan left underneath the post.

The reason fans believe the ink is a tribute to Cabello is because she once revealed she loved sunflowers. "@camilas_aussie I got your sunflowers today!!!!!! they're my favorite kind of flowers!!! you make me so happy, I love you," Cabello tweeted to a fan in August 2015.

Not to mention, Navasard inked Mendes and Cabello together in November 2019. At the time, Mendes got an "A" behind his ear for his sister, Aaliyah, while Cabello got "it’s a mystery" on her pinky, marking her first-ever tattoo.

It's a solid theory, but considering Aaliyah is apparently a fan of flowers, too, it could have been inspired by Mendes' sister instead, especially since the singer already got a few tattoos for her before. Besides the "A," Mendes has her name inked in his collarbone.

Mendes has yet to reveal who actually inspired his tattoo, but no matter who it's for, it seems like it means something really special to the singer.