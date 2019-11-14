While "date night" for the average couple usually consists of dinner and a movie, celebs do it a little differently. On what seemed like a recent casual date night, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes got tattoos together. Stars, they're just like us! On Nov. 13, tattoo artist Kane Navasard took to Instagram to share the similar cursive tattoos he inked on both Cabello and Mendes.

Cabello opted for the words "it's a mystery" inked in a delicate cursive on the inside of her pinky finger, according to a screenshot BuzzFeed took of the tattoo on Navasard's Instagram Story.

What "mystery" could she possibly be referring to? Well, as much as I'd love to think it was an ode to her mysterious love for Mendes, the tattoo artist reportedly confirmed in his stories that the quote was an ode to the 1998 movie Shakespeare in Love. Hey, at least we know she's got love on the mind.

Mendes got a small, cursive capital "A" behind his ear. Unfortunately, Cabello (whose full name is Karla Camila Cabello Estrabao), has no names that start with "A," so the tattoo is probs not for her... unless maybe he has a nickname for her that starts with an "A"? IDK, man.

Navasard debuted Mendes' tat on his Instagram profile with a black and white picture of the pop star holding his hair back just enough to make the tat visible. In the caption, he wrote:

Little letter “A” for the man @shawnmendes. For bookings, visit WWW.KANENAVASARD.COM

Their tattoo date comes just a couple of days after the super all-over-each-other couple inspired many a meme during a trip to the LA Clippers game on Nov. 11.

What were they doing that was so meme-worthy, you ask? Oh, you know, just full-on sucking face as they sat courtside (please make sure to note the ladies seated next to them staring in total shock):

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Seriously, the two truly could not keep their hands off each other:

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Even when they weren't making out, they were doing stuff like this?

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

You get the picture. They were majorly feeling each other, then just a few days later they went to get tattoos together. Sounds like things are going great for these two lovebirds.