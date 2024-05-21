Camila Cabello Described Her First Time Having Sex At Age 20

Camila Cabello got surprisingly real about her love life during a recent podcast appearance. The singer detailed her first time having sex, revealing which celebrity she lost her virginity to at age 20. And thankfully, it sounds like Cabello had a great first experience.

Cabello’s May 20 appearance on The Armchair Expert podcast got a little spicy when the former Fifth Harmony member recalled her sexual history. She revealed that her first time was with her ex-boyfriend Matthew Hussey, whom she dated from 2018 to 2019. Hussey rose to fame as a relationship expert after releasing his 2013 dating advice book Get The Guy: Learn Secrets of the Male Mind to Find the Man You Want and the Love You Deserve, and Cabello admitted she was already a fan before she first met him when they were both guests on a 2018 episode of The Today Show.

“I had actually listened to his podcast before,” Cabello confessed. “I listened to his podcast before as a fan because he had, like, a dating podcast.”

She said she was nervous but excited when they first started dating, since this was her first real relationship. “I was like, ‘Oh my God. I've never had a boyfriend,’” Cabello said. “There was, like, literally eight songs that were, like, basically, lonely. I am so lonely.”

Thankfully, Cabello had nothing but positive things to say about her first time having sex. “That was my first relationship. It was late for my first,” she said. “That was my first time having sex. First lovemaking was at 20, 21. … It was literally lovemaking. It was beautiful.”

gotpap/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Although the relationship didn’t last long, Cabello still has fond memories of her time with Hussey. “He was a really great person. It was, like, the perfect first relationship,” she said. “Really expanded my world because he wasn't in my industry, too… He just really expanded my references.”

Shortly after their breakup, Cabello began dating Shawn Mendes. The couple broke up a little over two years later at the end of 2021. She was then briefly linked to dating app founder Austin Kevitch, but is now currently single.