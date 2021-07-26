Fans Are Split Over Camila's Response To Accusations Her Dancer Wore Blackface

After fans accused Camila Cabello of featuring a dancer in blackface during her July 23 performance of “Don’t Go Yet” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the singer took to Twitter to explain her side. “This dude was just supposed to be a white man with a terrible spray tan,” she said. Since some fans weren’t convinced, Camila Cabello's response to accusations her dancer wore blackface received a mixed response.

Cabello appeared on the Tonight Show to debut her latest single “Don’t Go Yet,” which she dropped on Friday, July 23. While she was performing on stage, fans noticed one of her dancer’s makeup looked much darker than his skin. Soon after, Cabello’s name began trending on Twitter, with fans criticizing the star for seemingly featuring a dancer in blackface.

The next day, Cabello addressed the backlash, explaining her dancer, named Dylan Pearce, was supposed to look like someone from the ‘80s with a bad fake tan. "We purposefully tried to pull together a multicultural group of performers, the expectation was not that everyone in the performance needed to be Latin. There are white people, African American people, Latin people, etc. and so the point wasn't to try to make everyone look Latin either. There are a lot of people in the performance who are not,” she said. "The point was to try to make each person look like an over the top 80's character just like in the video, including a white dude with a terrible orange spray tan.”

The singer posted her message alongside a screenshot of Pearce’s Instagram Story, where he shared a selfie with the caption, "In case you missed my spray tan last night on @jimmyfallon with @camila_cabello."

Some fans felt like her message wasn’t enough and criticized her for not actually apologizing to those she hurt.

Meanwhile, others defended Cabello.

You can watch Cabello’s Tonight Show performance for yourself below.