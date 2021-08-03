Camila Has An Important Message For Body Shamers On Social Media

There are two sides to every coin, and *a lot* of sides to social media. While Camila Cabello is grateful for the opportunity to share her narrative with the world through her platform, sometimes, she just needs a break. Camila Cabello’s quotes about body shamers and social media are so real, and fans are loving her honesty.

On Aug. 3, the singer told Ross King, Lorraine U.K. morning show host, "Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today. I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break.’"

The Cuban-born American singer-songwriter rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the girl group Fifth Harmony before she branched off and establishing her solo singing career. So, she’s been in the spotlight for quite some time. Let’s just say the Cinderella star knows a thing or two about how the internet can be used for better and for worse, connecting people one second and driving them apart the next.

The “Havana” singer talked about the pressures celebrities face and about how they’re constantly scrutinized by the public. “A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you," she said.

"I think that social media can be a good thing," she told Ross, referring to a July 16 TikTok she made when she clapped back at body shamers. "For me, like, posting about that video that I posted about my body and being like, 'I have cellulite and stretch marks and gain weight sometimes and that's normal'—having messages like that feels really liberating," she said.

Still, having the ability to influence others is a blessing for Cabello. "The thing I'm thankful for social media is that it lets me kind of take control of my own narrative and actually share who I am," she told Ross, "as opposed to people telling other people who they think I am...That definitely makes me feel better because the other thing is just really frustrating."

This isn’t the first time Cabello has gotten real about the effects of social media. In November 2020, she posted a candid Instagram post, detailing the ups and downs she experienced in her own relationship with Shawn Mendes. "I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she wrote. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness—to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday," she wrote.

Cheers to honesty, girl!