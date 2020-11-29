Shamila might be stronger than ever, but Camila Cabello revealed that it took some work to get there with Shawn Mendes in a candid social media post. Following her boyfriend's recent admission he was "on the verge of ruining [their] relationship" due to his anxiety, Camila Cabello’s Instagram about her relationship with Shawn Mendes confirmed they've gotten through their rough patch and emerged even stronger on the other side. Here's what the "Havana" singer shared about what she's learned about love and why it's not always about being happy.

On Saturday, Nov. 28, the former Fifth Harmony member took to Instagram to reflect on the ups and downs they'd experienced over the past year and how it had ultimately made them a closer couple. Alongside a photo of the two wrapped up in an embrace, Cabello wrote, "I've learned a lot about love with this guy. It's not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos. When you're in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you."

The "Señorita" hitmaker argued that while she had to confront some of the "uncomfortable and ugly" things about herself, it had ultimately made her better.

"I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself," she continued. "It's not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it's messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there's nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness—to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser, and better than you were yesterday."

The singer said that rather than aiming for perfection, being in love was about "choos[ing] that person over and over again" and finding someone "to go through the messy stuff with."

"That's way more beautiful and raw and real than perfection," she wrote. "I'm all for being vulnerable on social media because I think only the neatness and perfection of life is shown on here; and that can make us all feel extra lonely and weird!"

Cabello concluded her post with a toast, writing, "So raise your glass to the messiness and weirdness of being human and the miracle. And the easiness. And the instinct. And the relentless force that is love."

The singer's latest post comes after Mendes, whom she's been romantically linked to since June 2019, admitted that his struggle with anxiety during the pandemic had almost ended their relationship.

In a podcast interview with Zane Lowe on Nov. 17, the "Wonder" singer said, "I went through a month where I couldn't really even communicate with her because I was struggling with anxiety, and I didn't want her to see me weak. And I was on the verge of ruining our relationship."

Mendes said this was the first time he had fallen in love, and that opening up to Cabello about what he was experiencing was the first step.

"Then when you come out on the other end, and you're like, 'Listen, I'm struggling here. It's hard for me to even say this to you,' everything starts building and growing and getting stronger, and the roots fortify, and you look around, and you're like, 'Oh, s--t,'" he said. "Bravery. That's bravery. That's strength."

He said that confronting his fears had not only made his relationship with his girlfriend stronger, but also his relationships with his loved ones.

"You cannot be the best version of a son or a brother or a boyfriend or a friend to anybody if you're not constantly there for you, and you're watching out for you, and you're checking in on your heart and your space and your energy," he said.

Given that Mendes has said he writes all his songs about his other half, it wouldn't be surprising if fans will get to hear some new songs about Cabello and their relationship in his upcoming Wonder album when it's released in December.