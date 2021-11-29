BTS Had So Many Quotes About The ARMY At Their Permission To Dance LA Concert

BTS is back to performing live concerts, and their first string of shows since 2019 were flawless from start to finish. The K-pop superstars made the trek from South Korea to Los Angeles to prepare for four concerts on Nov. 27, Nov. 28, Dec. 1, and Dec. 2. While the ARMY knew their Permission To Dance On Stage concerts would be epic (as always), the band really outdid themselves this time. Between the lighting, costumes, surprises, and setlist, the shows have been perfect so far, and fans are feeling beyond blessed.

One of the most special parts of BTS’ Los Angeles shows was the inclusion of a press conference ahead of their Nov. 28 concert, where the band talked about their fans, their 2022 Grammy nomination, future plans, and more. Elite Daily was in attendance at the press conference, and the chat was full of meaningful quotes about the ARMY from every member of the group. For those at home who might have missed it, I’ve rounded up the best quotes here. You can thank me later.

Jimin:

Jimin shared a particularly honest message about feeling nervous on stage while getting used to performing again. He also thanked fans for their patience. "Yesterday, I really shouldn’t say this, but it's the first time that I saw you in two years, and, honestly, it was a little awkward," he said. "To be honest, I don’t think I did all I could do for you guys for the past two years, so it’s an honor and I’m really moved that all of you waited for us."

V:

V told fans he was still reminiscing about the first Nov. 27 show after it was over. He told members of the press he might “have another concert tonight in my dream.”

RM:

RM admitted to becoming emotional after the first show. “Seeing the stadium filled with all the fans got me really emotional, beyond words, finally meeting you, the members of the press, face to face is so touching and it’s a real pleasure for me,” he said. The group’s leader also made a point to say that the shows mark a new chapter for the band, thanks to the ARMY.

He said, “Going back on tour, going back on track and seeing all the fans and people finally in two years, it really made us feel like this really is the beginning of our new chapter. And the past two years of the pandemic weren’t easy — not just for us but everyone, including the ARMYS, the press, for everyone. But today, we’ll try to show how much we’ve grown, how much we’ve learned through this past two years.”

Jin:

Jin shared a message about the future for fans. “I hope that this will be the first of a series to see our ARMY and hold concerts,” he said. “We will continue to have concerts in Korea after this one and are planning another in Korea, so please look forward to them.”

Jungkook:

Jungkook made a point to thank fans for the success of their recent song releases, such as “Butter,” because it gave them more “energy” moving forward. “The fact that we received so much love for these songs that we’ve created gave us a lot of energy, and we hope we can pour in this positive energy that we’ve received in doing these concerts,” he said.

Suga:

Suga shared the sweetest message about the ARMY support they felt at the 2021 American Music Awards. “It’s always the cheering from ARMY that always give us strength, just as the cheers at AMAs had helped us in preparing for our own concerts,” he said. “Whether it’s the ARMYS at the AMAs or at yesterday’s concert, their cheerings [sic] for us and shouts are both invaluable, and equally important to us.”

J-Hope:

J-Hope had a meaningful message for fans who had a hard time throughout the pandemic and have been waiting patiently for new music. “This is our first in-person concert in a while and we have fans not just from the US, but from Korea and all over the world, so I hope that you can enjoy this concert together with us... really let go and release some of the sadness and depressing thoughts that had been weighing down on us for the past couple of years,” he said.

BTS delivered an epic show during the first several nights of Permission To Dance On Stage, and it’s clear they pour their heart and soul out for the ARMY every time.