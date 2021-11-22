ARMYs Thought BTS' "Butter" Performance Was So Smooth, Even Without Megan

ARMYs were blessed with not one, but two performances from BTS at the 2021 AMAs, and they rocked the stage like no one else can. After first performing “My Universe” with Coldplay, the band took the stage once again to perform “Butter” at the very end of the AMAs. And according to tweets after BTS’s second performances, ARMYs were left feeling grateful as ever.

Performances aside, it was already an epic night for BTS thanks to their multiple wins. They not only nabbed the coveted Artist Of The Year award, but also took home Favorite Pop Duo Or Group and Favorite Pop Song for "Butter.” When accepting their award for Artist Of The Year, they made it clear how meaningful it was to them.

“We just wanted to make people happy with our music,” they mentioned in their heartfelt speech. “We believe that this award opens a new chapter and in the past few years… We learned that each and every moment is precious.”

While Megan The Stallion was initially slated to hit the stage with BTS for the Nov. 21 awards show, she had to cancel at the final hour. But as always, the BTS boys were ready for a challenge, and they slayed the stage nonetheless. It’s unclear exactly how much tweaking needed to happen to change their performance from a collab with Meg to a standalone with just BTS, but based on how they slayed it, you’d think they were rehearsing this exact show for months.

After their performance, Twitter lit up with rave reviews. You can see the best reactions to BTS’ “Butter” performance at the AMAs below.

All in all, it was an iconic night for BTS. The band became the first Asian act in history to take home the Artist of the Year award at the AMAs, and they brought ~major~ energy to all their live performances. The 2021 AMAs were proof it’s BTS’ world and we’re all just living in it.