The BTS boys are having a hot girl summer! The K-pop group linked up with Megan Thee Stallion on Sept. 22 and documented their fun-filled hang for fans on Instagram. The band was in the Big Apple to attend the United Nations General Assembly, but made sure to find time for some fun. BTS and Megan Thee Stallion posed for silly selfies and fans are living for it.

While it might seem random for BTS to be hanging with the rapper, their New York City meetup made complete sense. The band enlisted the rapper to hop on their “Butter” remix released on Aug. 27, and the two artists became fast friends. Not only did ARMYs love the fun new remix, they also loved the band’s newfound friendship. When Megan posted a series of four photos to her IG, fans raved over every single photo. Most of all, they loved how silly Meg and the boys were in the photo set.

“YES to EVERYTHING in this picture!” one fan commented. “There’s too much power in this picture omfg,” another comment read.

Over on Twitter, the praise continued. Fans couldn’t get over the fact BTS took a page out of Megan’s book and stuck their tongues out. “Their tongues are so cute omg,” one fan tweeted. “Hobi trying to get along with the tongue thing....I'm dead,” another wrote.

You can see all of Megan’s pics with BTS below.

Megan and BTS worked on the “Butter” remix virtually, so it was high time for them to meet in person. While the song’s release was initially blocked by Megan’s label, she was thankfully able to figure out the legalities and bless fans with the track after all.

FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

After the song hit streaming services, Megan spoke out about how grateful she was for the song’s release. "I want to do a song with BTS, I’m a fan. How are y’all just going to randomly crush my dreams? ... So I did everything I could do to get it out and now that it’s out we all feel such a relief and we feel so happy,” she told the Evening Standard.

Megan and BTS were already a flawless pair on the remix, but fans are loving their IRL friendship just as much.