BTS has such a huge discography under their belt. Since debuting in 2013, they’ve dropped over 20 albums and EPs. What’s more impressive is the majority of tracks on each record were co-written by the members themselves. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook all have a genuine talent for songwriting, which is why BTS’ music is always so relatable to fans. They’re not afraid to get real about their mental health, their frustrations with society’s expectations and norms, or their biggest insecurities, which is why ARMYs like to unpack their lyrics to find the deeper meaning behind them. If you’re a fan of the group and you’re graduating this year, here are some BTS lyrics for yearbook quotes that you can use to leave a lasting impact on your friends (whether they’re ARMY or not).

You can’t go wrong with picking a BTS lyric for your yearbook quote because the group is always offering words of wisdom in their music. Their debut 2013 single “No More Dream” is all about following your own path, while their 2014 hit “Tomorrow” is about looking ahead toward your future. Since senior year is a time when many students are feeling like they’re at a crossroads in life, these BTS lyrics for yearbook quotes are sure to bring you and your fellow graduates some inspiration.

“Go your own way, even if you live a day.” — from BTS’ “No More Dream” “Become the subject of your own life.” — from BTS’ “No More Dream” “Even in the far future, never forget the you of right now.” — from BTS’ “Tomorrow” “Some say art is long, life is short. But for now, art is life.” — from BTS’ “Path” “Let’s aim for the shining tomorrow for our dreams.” — from BTS’ “The Stars” “Walk without fear.” — from BTS’ “Lights” “Decide for yourself what it means to be happy.” — from BTS’ “Lights” “Live however you want, it’s your life anyway.” — from BTS’ “Fire” “Life’s long so take it slow.” — from BTS’ “Paradise” “Our lives are long, trust yourself when in a maze.” — from BTS’ “Answer: Love Myself” “The me of yesterday, the me of today, the me of tomorrow. With no exceptions, it’s all me.” — from BTS’ “Answer: Love Myself” “I'm the one I should love in this world. Shining me, precious soul of mine.” — from Jin’s “Epiphany” “Every life’s a movie — we got different stars and stories.” — from RM’s “Reflection” “We gotta dance in the rain.” — from RM’s “Moonchild” “The morning will come again/ No darkness, no season can't last forever.”— from BTS’ “Spring Day” “Nothing lasts forever. You only live once. So live your life, not any other life. Take chances and never regret.” — from BTS’ “Intro: O!RUL8,2?” “Never be late to do what you wanna do right now, because at one point of someday, everything you did would be exactly what you will be.” — from BTS’ “Intro: O!RUL8,2?” “Let us thread tomorrow with today.” — from BTS’ “Life Goes On” “Like an echo in the forest the day will come back around. As if nothing happened, life goes on.” — from BTS’ “Life Goes On” “I'm in the stars tonight. So watch me bring the fire and set the night alight.” — from BTS’ “Dynamite”

These lyrics will definitely encourage all your classmates to work hard in whatever path they choose in life!