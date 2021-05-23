12 RM Quotes For IG Captions That'll Stop Your Followers In Their Tracks
BTS’ leader knows how to turn a phrase.
RM has a way with words. The BTS band member writes many of the group's lyrics, so he knows his way around formulating meaningful messages. Impressively, he can even pen songs in multiple languages: Korean and English. As much as fans know him best for his poetic expression, he's also got a wicked sense of humor, and keeps ARMYs laughing with his jokes and lighthearted demeanor. RM inspires fans in more ways than one, and his words have made their way onto their social media profiles as well as their playlists. This list of BTS RM quotes for Instagram captions has something for every moment.
In April 2019, RM conducted a V Live to talk about the depth of his lyrics and how much assembling the perfect words mean to him. "In a time where the melody and good vibes is important, as someone who wanted to become a poet, as I wanted to become a writer, the audible feel of the words and the beauty of the lyrics are more important," he told the camera. "The lyrics are way more important, right? We had to super focus and pick really carefully. We had to choose the right rough gem."
With words being so important to his artistry, it makes complete sense that RM has so many 'grammable quotes for your next photo caption.
- "Maybe I made a mistake yesterday, but yesterday's me is still me." — From the UN Assembly in September 2018
- “Happiness is not something that you have to achieve. You can still feel happy during the process of achieving something.” — From RM's speech at the 2015 HYYH concert in Seoul
- "I had one sanctuary, and that was music." — From the UN Assembly in September 2018
- “Even if you’re not perfect, you’re limited edition." — From the song "Do You"
- "There’s no need to live your life based on the standards of others." — From a V Live video in August 2016.
- “No matter who you are, where you’re from, your skin color, your gender identity; just speak yourself." — From the UN Assembly in September 2018
- “Life can be tough or it can be good, so just hang in there." — From RM's speech at the 2015 HYYH concert in Seoul
- “Why is there no opposite word of loneliness?" — From the song "Life"
- "All the underdogs in the world, a day may come when we lose, but it is not today. Today we fight."— From the song "Not Today"
- "I want to listen to your melody."— From the song "Magic Shop"
- Find your name and find your voice by speaking yourself." — from the UN Assembly in September 2018