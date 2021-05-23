12 RM Quotes For IG Captions That'll Stop Your Followers In Their Tracks

RM has a way with words. The BTS band member writes many of the group's lyrics, so he knows his way around formulating meaningful messages. Impressively, he can even pen songs in multiple languages: Korean and English. As much as fans know him best for his poetic expression, he's also got a wicked sense of humor, and keeps ARMYs laughing with his jokes and lighthearted demeanor. RM inspires fans in more ways than one, and his words have made their way onto their social media profiles as well as their playlists. This list of BTS RM quotes for Instagram captions has something for every moment.

In April 2019, RM conducted a V Live to talk about the depth of his lyrics and how much assembling the perfect words mean to him. "In a time where the melody and good vibes is important, as someone who wanted to become a poet, as I wanted to become a writer, the audible feel of the words and the beauty of the lyrics are more important," he told the camera. "The lyrics are way more important, right? We had to super focus and pick really carefully. We had to choose the right rough gem."

With words being so important to his artistry, it makes complete sense that RM has so many 'grammable quotes for your next photo caption.